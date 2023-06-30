Coke Scheduler - Temporary

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the efficient, reliable and safe execution of the regional supply plan, using basic analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements into and out of supply networks and making efficiency trade-offs.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Coordinate the shipments of petroleum coke moved via railcar and truck for the Whiting and Toledo refineries.

Coordinate the shipments and logistics of Sulfur material moved via railcar and truck for the Whiting and Cherry Point refineries.

Provide logistical options for the smooth and efficient movement of the product to avoid significant downgrades of the material, and as necessary to ensure optimal crude rates at the refinery.

Responsible for the development and evolution of planning processes related to the scheduling, movement, and tracking of railcar operations.

Monitor and ensure the efficient movement of railcars through the railroad system.

Work directly with railroads and/or customers to address any cars not moving efficiently.

Communicate operational issues (shop requests, diversion, storage, etc) to various team members on a regular basis and with a frequency that supports the refinery and customer expectations.

Review and manage coke inventories daily. Understand the escalation and communication protocols for the refinery and end customers.

Check freight settlement payment files and/or demurrage claims for accuracy. Work with internal and external parties to resolve discrepancies as they arise.

Responsible for managing railroad volume obligations and make adjustments as needed to ensure commitments to the terminals, railroads and customers are met.

Understand the impact of coke sales shipment forecast. Liaise with Coke Marketing to increase commercial value while maintaining flow assurance for the Whiting and Toledo refineries.

Work with NA Rail to resolve Railroad performance issues, participate in semi-annual fleet modeling analysis and contract management discussions.

At a regular frequency, communicate and coordinate load plans and volumes to the petcoke and sulfur loading refinery teams and respond to end customer inquiries for material shipments.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Freight, Inventory Management, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Railroads, Shipping, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management



