Coke Supply and Optimization Coordinator

Responsible for delivering the optimization of activities related to finished products, gasoline blend components, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using advanced technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.
Join our team as Global Coke Supply and Optimization Manager
Responsible for identifying and prioritizing commercial growth activities which focus aims at optimizing and integrating our global footprint. Develop and execute work processes around optimization to continue to implement our global approach as well as supporting our teams’ development on commercial best practices. Preparing business cases using advanced technical and analytical capabilities and identifying and mitigating the risks associated with deals to ensure their successful delivery.
Commercial Optimization: