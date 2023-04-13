Coke Supply and Optimization Coordinator

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for delivering the optimization of activities related to finished products, gasoline blend components, and feed stocks for the Refineries, using advanced technical and analytical competencies for maximizing value for finished products out of the refineries and minimizing the cost of goods to marketing channels across the assigned region.

Join our team as Global Coke Supply and Optimization Manager



Responsible for identifying and prioritizing commercial growth activities which focus aims at optimizing and integrating our global footprint. Develop and execute work processes around optimization to continue to implement our global approach as well as supporting our teams’ development on commercial best practices. Preparing business cases using advanced technical and analytical capabilities and identifying and mitigating the risks associated with deals to ensure their successful delivery.



Commercial Optimization:

Provide functional leadership to develop effective integration processes, tools and templates that our team can effectively utilize to integrate our sales team with operations

Design optimization strategies across BP coke operations to enhance coke performance, manage its implementation and monitor and report results.

Coordinate crude-to-coke refinery optimization activities on a global basis and shares information cross-functionally to improve workflow processes

Actively provide insights, contribute to the agenda and discussion on best optimization options for BP globally and global customer strategies.

Cooperate very closely with Coke Quality Control Specialists with regards to quality of produced coke, customer needs and new products development.

Commercial Supply:

Develop and maintain key supply commercial relationships for opportunities to expand our base production position through purchases aligned with our growth strategy.

Negotiate and manage supply contracts, including pricing negotiations with key suppliers in support of the strategy and commercial value

Leads team to identify, document, and communicate commercial opportunities

Primary Trading & Shipping, refining supply and refinery optimization teams’ interface

Business Support:

Provide input to Coke Commercial Business Management Forums (CBM) and interface meetings.

Provide and collect input to/from Crude triangles and Crude Operations Performance Reviews across BP refinery system.

Performance management of cross refinery optimization decisions.

Provide analytical support for refinery crude & feedstock supply optimization process against demand portfolio options and values.

Contribute proactively to the Global Coke projects and activities and specifically participate in developing and implementing the Global Coke Strategy.

Participate in any corporate project, assuring local finance accounting compliance with statutory requirements, local GAAPs, and local Reporting standards.

Provide analysis and inputs for Structure and Financing Process (SFN), with respect to local corporate finance aspects in G&LC.

Ensure Global Business Service (GBS) performs their activity in compliance with local statutory regulations and support them as required.

Link with tax department for statutory requirements and provide support to tax regarding the interpretation of statutory accounts or other needs that may arise at this regard.

Coordination of statutory journals with GBS in respect of local taxes and year end Spanish GAAP adjustments.

Participation in projects & initiatives

What should you bring to this role?

Demonstrate and have commercial drive and mindset , proven self-starter and bias for action

, Strong numeracy and analytical skills, with proven high attention to accurate detail

Proven ability to lead teams through influence

Ability to work and manage calmly under pressure

Knowledge about product Coke and its applications

Good knowledge of refining and production processes

Ability to analyze and communicate complex issues

Openness and positive attitude towards other cultures

Ability to work independently.

