Coke Technologist

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Research & Technology Group



The Coke Technician is responsible for providing guidance and technical support for green coke and calcined coke production, and coke quality support for all BP refineries, technical support for green and calcined coke operations, clean carbon projects, coke quality assurance, and assure safe in use of bp coke. They own bp coke quality prediction models and develop tools to support crude to coke optimizations.

Trouble shoot coke quality problems and enable continuous improvement.

Provide input for coke HSSE issues and assure bp meet industry safety standards.

work with Quality Control Specialists to develop effective QA/QC processes, tools, and data bases that assure on-spec coke shipments at optimum cost.

Support/develop tools to forecast coke quality and optimize crude selection at bp coking refineries & third-party supplies. Mitigate risks of off-spec shipments.

Provide technical support for Coke Marketing. Support commercial growth agenda & third-party supplies (i.e. Calciner Expertise to support Egypt/Sanvira). Forecast quality and evaluate new coke opportunities per Marketing requests.

Support new applications for carbon products that fit bp coke production and support clean carbon products agenda (seek out avenues for novel Carbon Products).

Network across bp groups from crude modeling to coke production to highlight coke opportunity/risks for bp. Find ways to institutionalize Coke Knowledge for Crude to Coke Quality, Quality processes, and Calcining operations. Develop automation programs. Train personnel, develop and promote coke training tools.

BS or Advanced Degree in Engineering, Chemistry or Science.

3+ of experience in refining process engineering and quality control.

Experience with coking/calcining process, coke morphology technology strongly desired

Data base, process modeling, and/or project experiences desired

How much do we pay (Base)? (125,000.00 - 178,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



