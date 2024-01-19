Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting a wide range of business activities supporting through the development and delivery of the relevant agenda, including performance reporting through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using advanced technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, to help the organization achieve its initiatives.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Colleague Experience Lead - EMEA is responsible for the regional curation and delivery of amenities on behalf of bp’s colleagues and customers, within our Workplaces, in order to transform and improve their experience.

The role will support operational teams, setting the standard of service delivery across the EMEA region and supporting globally Colleague Experience projects. The team will be responsible for delivering services, both directly and with our Vested service providers, across the entire Workplace Services (WS) portfolio. The curation of services will provide a cohesive feeling from site to site and create a bp ‘vibe’, they will get things done consistently right first time, take pride in their work.

Services will include, but not be limited to:

· Catering

· Experience Services

· Events

· Workplace Innovation

· Workplace digital services

· Colleague/Customer Experience

· Campus Vibe (Community feel)

· DEI – inclusive and accessible work environment

The role holder will ensure appropriate governance is handled, developed and implemented with robust documentation and supporting management policies to lead Workplace risk, especially around events, in all locations in EMEA.

The role holder will ensure regional compliance with all local regulatory and legal requirements are continually met and documented.

Key Accountabilities

Provide direction, in line with bp’s strategy to attract and retain talent, in innovation, curation and design of the service experience, for the overall suite of services.

Oversee the delivery of the curated Colleague Experience across the EMEA portfolio, delivering services that are asset and transaction cycle appropriate, flexible, innovative and market leading.

Ownership of the delivery of assigned CX projects via our partners

Support regional operational teams, being the SME in colleague and visitor experiences.

Engage with EMEA Workplace Solutions and Workplace Transformation partners to implement planned outcomes that will create an end-to-end seamless experience, while providing continuous regional reporting to gain support for strategic investment programmes.

Work with Vested regional partners to resolve and lead the Colleague Experience strategy, services and budgets, and assist in the creation of a global ‘playbook’, while allowing for cultural nuance

Ensure delivery of key financial targets against regional budgets and customer cost targets through effective commercial oversight, innovative approaches, market insight and collaboration

Build tight-knit collaboration with IE, P&C and businesses to ensure that all Colleague Experiences services requirements within the curated experiences are met.

Support the global CX team and initiatives across all Workplace regions as and when required.

Essential Education

University or technical college degree or equivalent level of professional experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Demonstrable experience in achieving results in diverse cultures and drives an inquisitive yet respectful approach whilst promoting innovation and continuous improvement.

Previous experience of high-level business service curation, preferably in a global enterprise or regional setting with a diverse range of operations, end client types and installations

Bold thinking, demonstrating extensive understanding of business interconnectivity and the ability to act upon this understanding.

Outstanding collaborator engagement skills, building sustainable networks of using high Emotional Intelligence

Respectful of diverse cultures and perspectives and promoting innovation and continuous improvement

Desirable criteria

University or technical college degree in Hospitality Management or equivalent professional experience

Significant experience working within professional business service curation design and delivery, for a global/multinational organization.

Experience and understanding of the workplace environment, connected to wider industry practices to bring standard process.

Innovative approach to service delivery to the highest details and standards

Demonstrable understanding of value and resulting budgeting skills

Experience of leading diverse and remote teams of service providers

Having previously worked with the Vested methodology

Sufficient language skills to operate across the geographic locations

Additional Information

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business, Business Service Management, Business Services, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Continual Improvement Process, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, External Stakeholder Engagement, Innovation, Integration, Internal Stakeholder Engagement, Managing strategic partnerships, Process Improvements, Research and insights, Risk Management {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.