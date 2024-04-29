Collections AR Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are supervised are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Collection is core delivery for this role.
This process will require an advisor to manage inbound calls in specified queue and make essential outbound calling to complete the tasks.
The AR Collections Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. They will ensure the debtors' position is managed to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business divisions are minimised.
This includes regular contact with internal / external collaborators in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.