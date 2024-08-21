This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Collections Analyst is responsible for overdue debt management and legal recovery, managing and applying the appropriate group credit standards, policies and procedures to ensure that credit risks are measured and reported, and that debtor days and overdue targets are achieved.

NB: This role will require you to work on ANZ business hours (4:00AM -1:30PM)

Key Results / Accountabilities

“Primary” accountabilities are those over which the job holder has a controlling impact on end results and where shared accountability of others is subordinate . Express these accountabilities in a series of short statements. Each statement should indicate the nature of the accountability and the manner in which successful fulfilment of the accountability is measured.

Provide an independent view of credit risk and highlight potential risks in compliance with the agreed Service Level Agreements (SLA) and the BP Credit Policy.

Produce and analyse monthly and quarterly reports and track KPIs for sales and finance management along with the regional and global credit reporting requirements

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines by speaking directly with customers on the phone, emails or researching through multiple database resources as necessary.

Review overdue and bad debt positions and recommend provisions.

Assist in the co-ordination and implementation of strategy to reduce bad debt exposure.

Provide advice on the credit worthiness of customers including recommendations on credit limits and payment terms.

Provide guidance, support and advice on how to resolve issues related to credit management.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and partners.

Take lead in Continuous Improvement (CI) projects and Power BI by implementing standard methodologies and look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Maintaining a good working relationship with the data sources across the organisation both internally and externally to the GBS

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements

Ensuring all DTPs are up-to-date, meet required quality standards and is accurate.

Assisting in any other AdHoc tasks to support the team.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 3 -4 years of experience in credit management, or relevant credit related analytical and reporting experience

Shared service centre experience

Oil and gas industry experience (will be a good add on)

Strong Stakeholder engagement (internally & externally)

Written and spoken proficiency in English language

Good excel skills

Customer service etiquette

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.