Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Collections Assistant Manager

Collections Assistant Manager

Collections Assistant Manager

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ073788
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what we do here in global business services (GBS) - put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes and improving our cash & working capital performance.

Collections Assistant Manager will oversee the collection and are responsible for the timely receiving of payment. Observe and review the interactions of staff members with clients / stakeholders to ensure that collections are done according to company policies and regulations. Responsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated issues regarding AR, Collections and Operations and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead collection process for ASPAC Lubes and Marine (GME) portfolio
  • Build strong relationships with both internal and external customers and stakeholders within the region
  • Engage sales and embedded finance teams by attending or organizing regular meetings on AR and Collections related matters. Participate & discuss performance and challenges ahead with various stakeholders.
  • Support Line Manager on projects, stakeholder management, systems implementations and any ad hoc activities as needed. Drive transformation & any future transitions planned for this region / center
  • Coach the Team, to build capabilities and develop competencies. Maintain Motivation within the Team by implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviors and values initiating team events, trainings etc.

Essential Education & Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.
  • 10+ years years of experience in collections, financial services or relevant field
  • Basic project management experience
  • Experience in MS office and ERP systems, e.g., SAP and JDE
  • Relevant BP business experience and knowledge and ideally experience working in a GBS environment
  • Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through resolution in a timely manner
  • Able to build networks effectively to get the proper information and share best practices
  • Good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardisation / automation / system acumen
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Cash Collection, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp