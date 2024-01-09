Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what we do here in global business services (GBS) - put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes and improving our cash & working capital performance.Collections Assistant Manager will oversee the collection and are responsible for the timely receiving of payment. Observe and review the interactions of staff members with clients / stakeholders to ensure that collections are done according to company policies and regulations. Responsible for supervising and managing the operational activities of the team consistent with Credit Policies and Standards through supporting the management of policies and controls, managing complex and escalated issues regarding AR, Collections and Operations and perform in-depth trouble shooting to support operations delivery, quality management and control while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures to drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead collection process for ASPAC Lubes and Marine (GME) portfolio

Build strong relationships with both internal and external customers and stakeholders within the region

Engage sales and embedded finance teams by attending or organizing regular meetings on AR and Collections related matters. Participate & discuss performance and challenges ahead with various stakeholders.

Support Line Manager on projects, stakeholder management, systems implementations and any ad hoc activities as needed. Drive transformation & any future transitions planned for this region / center

Coach the Team, to build capabilities and develop competencies. Maintain Motivation within the Team by implementing a positive atmosphere based on BP behaviors and values initiating team events, trainings etc.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

10+ years years of experience in collections, financial services or relevant field

Basic project management experience

Experience in MS office and ERP systems, e.g., SAP and JDE

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge and ideally experience working in a GBS environment

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through resolution in a timely manner

Able to build networks effectively to get the proper information and share best practices

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardisation / automation / system acumen

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Accounting processes and financial systems, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Cash Collection, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.