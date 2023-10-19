Collections & Credit Analyst - Fuels

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Grade IThe AR Collections Analyst is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. They will ensure the debtors position is managed to the relevant components of the current credit policy by ensuring the working capital impact & risk to the relevant business units are minimised.The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions. Acting as support to the collections team, to ensure customer accounts are monitored are tightly controlled and compliant to BP Policy. Contact customers on due invoice amount and ensure the payment of effective payment plan in place. Collection is core delivery for this role.This includes regular contact with internal / external stakeholders in order to reach yearly goals / targets delivering a high level of service and support to the Customer, Sales and Finance teams. Prepare documents for period close while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance Build up and maintain professional relationship with Business Partners.



Key Accountabilities

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques, Direct Debit run, EFT/wire transfers, AR transactions to ensure

that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

o Review and process refund transactions, deductions and other differences in adherence with the policy.

o Review of auto posted transactions

o Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

o Timely allocation of incoming payments, unapplied cash, and research on payment discrepancies

o Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries and monitoring of customers’ accounts consistent with BP’s credit

standards.

o Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines and researching through

multiple database resources, and coordinating with collection teams /and or directly with customers as

necessary.

o Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs

immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

o Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and

reconciles daily/monthly AR balance

o Outbound direct telephone contact with customers to facilitate account payments & query resolution

o Contribute to the debtors reports , review meetings & provide an insight to payment history and trendso Liaise with external teams who support the order to cash process to ensure core tasks are managed within KPI

measures to minimise overdue debt and accurate reporting.

Essential Education and Experience

o Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Business, Finance,Accounting or related field with relevant language skills.

o Previous accounts receivable, cash application, master data or data analytical /customer service experience

(2+ years)

o Shared service centre experience

o Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers

o Good Analytical and numerical skills with financial accounting experience.

o Relevant systems knowledge – AS 400 and SAP

o English, B2-C1



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



