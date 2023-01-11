Site traffic information and cookies

Command Centre Manager

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143370BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Command Center Manager provides oversight and support to the operational activities and services provided by GBS to ensure they are delivered in an effective, efficient, and professional manner, while pursuing operational excellence and maintaining a transformational vision.
The goal of the Command Center is to ensure maximum possible service availability through proactive/reactive event detection, technical resource engagement, and issue remediation through partnerships with technical and application sustain teams. The Command Center functions as the 24x7 nerve center for our company's physical and technical environments, observing and responding to monitoring events and customer requests.
A key service that the Command Center is responsible for is Incident Management liason with bp’s Innovation and Engineering team ensuring that the company Business continues to operate non-stop, restoring services as quickly as possible to minimize impact.

Education and Experience

 Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, Data Science or related field.
 Minimum of 10 + years of experience in general and at least over 5 years in leading a Command Center function
 Knowledge of Power BI, Resource Planning tools, Process and Task mining tools.
 Project Management Professional (PMP), PRINCE2 or other project management process certification preferred.
 ITIL Certification a plus.

Required Criteria
• Experience of GBS/shared service/BPO type organization
• Experience of organization change management
• Experience of working in a matrixed organization
• Absolute fluency in business English

Preferred Criteria

• Global Command Center Leadership exposure

