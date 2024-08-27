Command Centre Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

As the world and bp are changing, Global Business Services (GBS) has a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in excellent outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform BP, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform, and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, approach and our values and behaviours.

The Command Center Manager is responsible for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of the command center, including the planning and management of seating arrangements, coordinating systems and developing plans to support the organization's operational goals. This role requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to adapt to dynamic operational needs.

Key Accountabilities

Seating Arrangement Planning:

a. Design and implement seating plans to optimize workflow and communication within the command center.

b. Ensure seating arrangements comply with health, safety, and ergonomic standards.

c. Adjust seating plans as needed to accommodate new personnel, changes in team structure, or operational demands.

Operational Planning:

a. Develop and implement detailed operational plans to ensure the command center meets its strategic objectives.

b. Coordinate with various departments to ensure resource availability and alignment with organizational goals.

c. Create contingency plans for emergency situations, ensuring the command center can respond reliably to unforeseen events.

3. Resource Management:

a. Allocate resources efficiently to support the command center's operations.

b. Monitor and handle the availability of personnel, equipment, and other resources.

c. Develop and maintain resource management databases and tools.

Scheduling:

a. Develop and lead shift schedules for command center staff to ensure adequate coverage at all times.

b. Adjust schedules in response to changing operational demands and staff availability.

c. Coordinate with HR and relevant departments to lead staff leave and overtime.



Communication and Coordination:

a. Serve as the primary point of contact for communication within the command center and with other departments.

b. Facilitate coordination between different teams and departments to ensure smooth operations.

c. Maintain clear and accurate records of communications and decisions.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting:

a. Supervise the performance of the command center, identifying areas for improvement.

b. Prepare and present regular reports on operational metrics, resource utilization, and incident response.

c. Analyze data to identify trends and recommend improvements to processes and procedures.

Compliance and Standards:

a. Ensure all command center operations follow relevant laws, regulations, and organizational standards.

b. Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry best practices and standards.

c. Implement and make sure standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Qualifications, Competencies & Approach

• Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business administration, operations Master's degree or equivalent authority field. Master's degree or equivalent experience preferred.

• Shown experience in operations planning, resource management, or a related role.

• Experience in a command center or facility management environment is highly desirable.

• Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.

• Excellent communication and social skills.

• Ability to work under pressure and make quick decisions.

• Proficiency in scheduling and resource management tools.

• Knowledge of ergonomic and safety standards for seating arrangements.

Technical Capability

• Working knowledge and proficiency in the MS office suite ad an advanced level

• Working understanding of staffing and scheduling methodologies like Erlang

• Working understanding of workforce management systems



Business Capability

• People & Business focus – all decisions clearly aligned to end user/business and bp strategy

• Partner management – ability to engage, collaborate, co-create with and influence key Business partnering, basic consultancy skills and a ‘coach approach’ to build trust. Is continually enhancing skills in active listening, influencing, facilitation and communication

• Outstanding verbal and written communication skills to interact with functional and technical colleagues, and end users, with a passion for customer service

• Excellent problem solving and Business analysis skills: timeline planning, requirements definition and documentation, test planning, deployment approaches

• Ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the clients’ needs and situation. Adept documentation abilities, with experience in preparing Business requirements, - supporting documentation, test scripts and meeting notes

• Experience of giving to excellent employee / user experiences – demonstrating design thinking and service-centric design methodologies

Leadership & EQ Capability

• Experience of succeeding in sophisticated and changing environments, including ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned activities

• Strong team harmony skills and ability to work collaboratively with others whom you have no direct authority over

• Effective communication skills, flexible style able to communicate effectively at all levels

• Strong influencing skills - able to gain acceptance to ideas from senior partners and comfortable in the space of challenge and difficult conversations

• Is self-aware and skilled at leading impact on others Applies judgement and common sense at scale - demonstrates global understanding of the wider Business in support of cross segment/border working and ability to apply sound judgement / wise counsel



Approaches

• Lead your success - Demonstrates leadership and is accountable for driving team performance; Inspires teams to evaluate and enhance delivery of Business outcomes; Models safe and ethical work practices and a culture of visibility

• Think big - Actively seeks opportunities to transform and enhance processes and systems; Constantly seeks ways to transform, improve and innovate; Builds the skills and knowledge of the team and promotes a collaborative team environment

• Be curious - Encourages a culture of curiosity across teams; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers; Supports the team to try new technologies, fail and learn fast and implement solutions at pace

• Effortless customer experiences - Drives team to understand customer needs and deliver digital perfect self-service customer experiences

• Digital first - Keeps up to date with digital innovation and seeks digital solutions for problems, Encourages the team to deliver creative digital solutions



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.