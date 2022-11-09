Commercial Advisor - Gas JV

Job summary

About bp

We are in transition to an integrated energy company with a global footprint and scale. We operate with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.



About Integrated Gas & Power (IGP)

IGP’s role is to create new markets and premium shorts by participating in downstream gas and power infrastructure; and build a customer facing business that integrates across the gas value chain and between the gas and power value chains serving both our LNG portfolio and domestic equity gas.

India is a key focus market for IGP.

IGP has a dynamic agile and highly skilled workforce and fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace for all employees. We are proud of our stance on fairness, equal opportunity and meritocracy, which focuses on all of our employees reaching their full potential.



About India Gas Solutions (IGS)

IGS is a 50%-50% bp and Reliance joint venture within IGP’s India operations, set up to develop a gas value chain business.

IGS has developed a gas marketing business as an Aggregator of demand from various customers based on domestic gas and RLNG procurement. The Aggregator business has achieved over 1.5 mmscmd sales to over 25 customers and is poised for further growth



Role Synopsis



This role reports into the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) – IGS and will be seconded into IGS. This role is accountable for:

marketing of gas procured by IGS to various customers

leading the customer relationship and developing in-depth understanding of the customer needs

developing innovative solutions for portfolio optimization

developing options for sourcing of domestic gas/ LNG/ regas LNG

developing innovative customer offers to meet the customer needs

developing commercial gas sale and purchase agreements gas transportation agreements, and regas capacity agreements.

leading/ supporting negotiations with the customer

reviewing commercial contracts

supporting gas business operations and coordinating with pipeline operators to ensure gas flows.

Key Accountabilities:



The candidate will, under the supervision of the CCO:

Develop and maintain in-depth and up-to-date understanding of the Indian gas supply and demand

Identify target markets and a list of potential customers in each market

Assist in developing annual and long term business plan and budgets for IGS

Undertake regular contact and communication with the target customers, suppliers and transporters

Build an open honest relationship and develop trust with key personnel in the target customers.

Maintain a good understanding of the regas and transportation costs and tax frameworks to build up customer offers

Execute gas sale and purchase agreements and gas transportation agreements in line with business plan.

Assist in developing key messages for gas market reform advocacy

10-15 years experience in gas marketing in India

Relevant gas marketing/ business development experience either within BP or at a firm in a related field (energy trading firm, financial institution, etc.).

Demonstrable understanding of the Indian gas market

Strong network of customer contacts

Strong analytical skills including the ability to understand and communicate complex transactions

Strong numeracy and advanced Excel skills

Good understanding of the fundamentals of energy trading, including extensive familiarity with derivatives and other trading instruments.

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate effectively with stakeholders and peers

Attention to detail and ability to work in a deadline-oriented environment

Desirable criteria & qualifications Solid understanding of global LNG market drivers, physical assets, and fundamentals Management and Interaction Skills: Articulate and able to communicate complex issues to non-specialists in a concise and clear manner

Team player able to operate in a dynamic business

Interpersonal and decision-making skills, coupled with business acumen and sound commercial judgment to build credible relationships. Performance Drive: Strong focus on delivering solutions in a timely and effective manner with minimum guidance or supervision;

Exercise judgment and make sound decisions in the face of incomplete data with varying degrees of risk; and

Effectively and efficiently handle a variety of tasks, set priorities and measure and anticipate problems in order to accomplish specific priorities, goals and results. Management and Interaction Skills:Performance Drive:

A University degree in a quantitative discipline is a requirement. Advanced degree in finance, economics, mathematics, science, engineering, etc. is highly desirable.