Grade G Non-operated Joint Ventures (‘NOJVs’) form an important and continuously evolving part of bp’s portfolio with a presence in more than 46 countries. To achieve bp’s vision to ‘become a recognised industry leader in NOJV management’, an NOJV COE team of subject matter experts has been created with the goal of providing help, support, guidance, to bp’s NOJV community. The Commercial Advisor will support the Head of NOJV Centre of Expertise in driving the strategy with regards to the establishment of new joint ventures.

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Supporting the Head of NOJV Centre of Expertise through engagement with entity tags and their teams to consult and support the set-up of new joint ventures, playing a major role in the development of products and services that the NOJV Solutions provides to those entities. The role is encouraged to work closely with and provide support to the Senior Manager NOJV New Ventures and Senior Manager NOJV Existing Ventures.

Partnering and engagement for specific projects/ new NOJVs The specific focus of this role is on partnering with entities and supporting the establishment of new joint ventures. The role is the first point of contact for any entity that intends to set up a NOJV and depending on the opportunity the incumbent will be involved to varying degrees. The role focuses on shaping the structure of NOJVs and supporting partnering discussions at the front end to ensure that all aspects of such a joint venture are considered right from the onset of such a business opportunity. The incumbent will be able to advise directly in certain areas and will for other areas have a network that he/ she can tap into to provide SMEs to a project that explores setting up a NOJV.



Development of products and services The incumbent develops and owns products and services that guide and support entities with the establishment of new joint ventures. Insights and experiences from the set-up of new ventures but also insights from existing NOJVs need to be weaved into those products and services that the NOJV Solutions develops and provides, with the primary focus on opportunities for value generation from NOJVs. As part of the NOJV ecosystem some of those products and services will be provided as a pull service to the entities, others will be used by the incumbent when consulting an entity



Capability development and connectivity The incumbent connects bp’s business development community to continue to improve areas such as influencing, risk and exposure management, and governance. The role holds a close link with the HSE team within the NOJV Solutions to ensure all risk, safety and environmental aspects are included when setting up a new joint venture. The role also needs to manage a wide network of SMEs that support the NPJV ecosystem and allows the NOJV Solutions to become that one stop shop for all entities.



Experience – technical or commercial – in both existing JVs and/ or in the creation of new JVs, as an “asset manager” or business developer.

Strong influencing skills to help integrate solutions and teams across multiple competing resources and an ability to plan, identify and request support to achieve a collective aim.

Ability to handle ambiguity and tolerate uncertainty, given the challenge with balancing the uniqueness of each NOJV with desire to drive a systematic and consistent approach to NOJV management

A strong desire to look beyond “the here and now”, internally and externally, and a curiosity to understand how to integrate various desires and requirements of different stakeholders

Helps to embody “how we turn up”- a key measure for the success of the NOJV NOJV Solutions.

Excellent communication skills and ability to message clearly and effectively to a range of stakeholders

Proven ability to connect across the organisation, building partnerships and efficient and effective rapport

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent required, preferred MBA

Project Management qualification an advantage

Mastery of strategic thinking, influencing and relationships management.

Skilful in JV set up and/ or management.

Expert level experience in business development and strategy development.

Ability to deal with ambiguity; to multi-task and deliver high quality output whilst handling competing priorities.

Ability to quickly get to grips with new business opportunities that entities present and distil key insights wrt that specific joint venture setup.

Role model the bp “Who we are”.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Apply today!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.