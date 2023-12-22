This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



The successful candidate will act as a senior member in the commercial team, capable of handling complex commercial issues, deal directly with internal and external partners, identify any optimization opportunities and able to mentor and develop junior analysts within the commercial team



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Commercial Advisor

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

· Represent the commercial team in dealing with internal and external collaborators on various business needs.

· Identify optimization initiatives and carry out economic evaluations for new investments and scope optimizations to achieve the best value to bp.

· Support Business Development in agreements drafting.

· Ensure existing commercial agreements are being implemented; identify and close any gaps in the implementation.

· Support strategic and day to day planning related results for all planning cycles.

· Provide relevant support to coordinate preparation of material for other strategic presentations for executive reviews.

What You will need to be successful:

· 5-10 years’ experience preferably in Commercial business and in Finance within the oil and gas industry.

· Bachelor’s degree in finance / economics / business or BSc Engineering

· Proven track record to integrate & influence multiple collaborators to drive business value and efficiently deliver the plan.

· Ability to manage data with the required severity and attention to detail to underpin insightful analysis.

· Critical thinking and the ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo.

· Excellent interpersonal skills, influencing, networking and relationship building, and proven ability to influence key partners.

· Proficient use of MS office.

· Graduate / Post graduate degree Economics/Finance is desirable but not required to have.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



