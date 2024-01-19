Commercial Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for developing and managing processes to support internal planning and performance management and external performance reporting, using advanced technical capabilities to support projects in own area, perform short and long-term performance analysis and insights, working collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and drive the production of management information.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Finance Planning Team is a team of finance professionals accountable for Planning & Performance management, Economic Modelling and Evaluations, Joint Venture & Stakeholder management and financial management and analysis.

The Finance Advisor role reports to the Senior Planning Manager and is focused on protecting, creating, and growing value through identifying and maturing commercial opportunities, robust JV management and thorough investment governance. The role is an integral member of the team and provides good exposure to the VP of Finance, Trinidad Business Leadership, and our external JV partners.

Key Accountabilities

The successful candidate will hold the following key accountabilities:

Successfully mature and structure new business opportunities by leading commercial negotiations with direction from Senior Finance Managers and/or VP of Finance. This involves integrating technical and commercial inputs using economic evaluation and investment appraisal processes.

Collaborate and support the Senior Finance Managers in the preparation, execution and implementation of commercial agreements, including supporting the due diligence process.

Engage with multiple partners (Technical enablers, Finance, Tax, Accounting, Reporting and Control and Performance) ensuring commercial agreements are correctly reflected in the financials.

Lead JV and Stakeholder management activities ensuring BP value is promoted and protected to enforce and fulfill the Operating Agreement requirements. Represent bp on JV committees ensuring BP’s positions are well articulated and presented. Lead and/or support negotiations relating to existing assets and obligations.

Be a key point of contact for investment governance (IG) guidance. Lead/support building investment cases, preparing IG documents and/or pre-read, modelling investment economics and coordinating assurance processes.

Perform due diligence of model inputs ensuring integrity and compliance of economic and financial models and challenge assumptions where appropriate.

Provide timely inputs into BP’s planning and performance management processes, support the optimization of capital, operating costs and financials and prepare presentation materials.

Provide mentorship to junior/less-experienced team members to build commercial competence.

Embrace a continuous improvement approach in operational excellence and work practices with the team, including decision quality, agile methodology, contract management, asset management and records management.

Essential Education

University degree in Finance, or equivalent Business degree

Recognized accounting qualification or business degree (e.g., CFA, CIMA, MBA etc.) and / or equivalent experience (preferred)

Essential Experience and Desirable Criteria:

10+ years of commercial or finance work experience in oil and gas industry.

Highly proficient skills in Microsoft applications; Excel, Power BI and PowerPoint.

Self-starter with ability to balance multiple/conflicting priorities and tight deadlines with a strong track record of delivery

Deep commercial and business insight proven in prior roles which has resulted in a track record of delivering value enhancing options

Ability to translate commercial arrangements into financial models

Experienced at using commercial and financial analysis to draw out insights and support the development of innovative solutions in complex value chains. Able to assess business and financial risks.

Strong interpersonal, communication and team-working skills with proven ability to effectively influence and build alignment across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Familiarity with Agile methods and ways of working

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.