Commercial Advisor - Sub Saharan Africa

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

RPT E&A is fast establishing Commercial Operations capability within our Central Origination team. This role will sit alongside the Commercial Operations (COPS) team but with focus on Sub Saharan Africa and a broader mandate.

RPTE& A has recently established a Commercial Operations (COPS) team that sits within our Central Origination team. This team has the mandate to commercially support our NOJV and Asset Management activity as well as manage other commercial obligations for contracts and areas of business of strategic importance for RPTE&A.

The SSA Commercial Advisor reports to the Head of Central Origination and will work closely with Trading and Origination teams both in London and SSA to ensure the smooth and effective delivery of business and commercial objectives.

The role encompasses cross bench, cross geography, multiple stakeholders whilst managing a diverse set of complex activities and co-ordinating new business opportunities. The successful applicant will work closely with Distillates, Lights and Crude benches and regional sub-offices. They will gain exposure to the full range of T&S Sub Saharan African businesses developing a deep technical understanding of commercial activities including deal, credit and financing structures. The role, which is a new role, will suit those candidates with ambitions to build a career in the commercial space and will provide highly relevant experience for those considering future roles in origination or other bench-supporting commercial roles.

Key Accountabilities

Strategic Contracts & Relationships – Regional Sub Offices & Sub-Saharan Activity

Developing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders. The core coordination role will require engagement and liaison with regional sub-office personnel, SSA traders & originators as well as third parties and functional support teams such as Credit, Structured Trade Finance, Operations and Settlements.

Supporting the development of the origination business in working with both local and Regional SSA teams in developing, implementing, and monitoring new and complex transactions that both sustain and grow existing business

Holding cross-bench expertise in contractual structures used with major customers in SSA, including understanding risks and risk mitigations.

Supporting implementation of new Interface Operating Models, credit framework and new storage/logistics

Provide ongoing credit expertise to challenge and unlock opportunities in a credit constrained environment. Consulting, in conjunction with the Commercial Development and Structuring teams with all internal stakeholders and assurance groups including Tax, Legal, Finance, Regulatory, Commodity Risk, Treasury, and Credit to ensure compliance and optimal structure.

Working closely with the Commercial Development team to ensure all internal approvals for new opportunities are obtained

Driving development of deep expertise in debt recovery, coordinating a cross functional team to deliver the development of tools / structures to aid the business in effective and prompt recovery of overdue funds from counterparties.

Supporting development of comprehensive MI across SSA, enabling use of data to drive business decision making and ensuring that the business can be monitored efficiently and accurately.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone with a proven attention to detail, an eagerness to learn and work hard, a passion for the West African business and a desire to build commercial and analytical skills, with the drive and determination to extend and expand their experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements ​About the Role

Business Experience in a trading environment with strong understanding of physical operations, finance and credit structures.

Strong analytical skills, with a high attention to detail and ability to work under pressure in a deadline orientated environment.

Team player with the ability to work collaboratively both face to face and remotely

Able to work in a dynamic, fast-paced and performance-oriented environment with diverse people, acting as a bridge between local operational and functional teams as well as commercial teams both in London and the regional satellite offices. Possesses the impact and drive to make things happen. Experience in influencing a range of different stakeholders.

Motivated contributor supporting our current business and the growth agenda in SSA.

Desirable Experience

Previous experience in Credit / Ops / Control environment valued

Understanding of the identification, measurement, and management of key desirable and undesirable risks in a commercial proposal or situation

Clear understanding of trading environment, including controls, regulatory framework, Finance and credit structures, Physical Operations is all desirable



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

