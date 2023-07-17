Commercial Advisor - Sub Saharan Africa

Responsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.
Responsible for optimising an advantaged portfolio of assets and acting as the focal point between asset economists and front line traders, taking responsibility for generating value trading and optimisation income, providing financial markets advice and ensuring rigorous control procedures.
RPT E&A is fast establishing Commercial Operations capability within our Central Origination team. This role will sit alongside the Commercial Operations (COPS) team but with focus on Sub Saharan Africa and a broader mandate.
RPTE& A has recently established a Commercial Operations (COPS) team that sits within our Central Origination team. This team has the mandate to commercially support our NOJV and Asset Management activity as well as manage other commercial obligations for contracts and areas of business of strategic importance for RPTE&A.
The SSA Commercial Advisor reports to the Head of Central Origination and will work closely with Trading and Origination teams both in London and SSA to ensure the smooth and effective delivery of business and commercial objectives.
The role encompasses cross bench, cross geography, multiple stakeholders whilst managing a diverse set of complex activities and co-ordinating new business opportunities. The successful applicant will work closely with Distillates, Lights and Crude benches and regional sub-offices. They will gain exposure to the full range of T&S Sub Saharan African businesses developing a deep technical understanding of commercial activities including deal, credit and financing structures. The role, which is a new role, will suit those candidates with ambitions to build a career in the commercial space and will provide highly relevant experience for those considering future roles in origination or other bench-supporting commercial roles.
Strategic Contracts & Relationships – Regional Sub Offices & Sub-Saharan Activity
