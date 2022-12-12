.
Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.
As Commercial Analyst for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting, high growth industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the Business Development Manager through the identification, appraisal, and execution of internal and external business development opportunities to progress bp pulse’s strategy in ANZ.
The Opportunity