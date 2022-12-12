Job summary

.

Want to be part of something Electrifying? BP Pulse is the fastest growing EV charging network, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030.



As Commercial Analyst for bp pulse ANZ, you will be joining a fast-paced team, in an exciting, high growth industry, at the forefront of the energy transition, supporting the Business Development Manager through the identification, appraisal, and execution of internal and external business development opportunities to progress bp pulse’s strategy in ANZ.



The Opportunity

The Commercial Advisor role is critical to enabling BP pulse to continually look for opportunities to meet and exceed customer and business expectations.

Support the development and execution of the bp pulse ANZ business development strategy.

Monitor market trends/competitor intelligence to identify new opportunities and new partners.

Develop and own efficient, long-term processes to track, appraise and model business opportunities.

Support engagement, proposal development and negotiation of new business opportunities:

Land hosts for bp pulse destination charging (e.g. property funds).

Demand partners to improve utilization at bp pulse public charging stations (e.g. OEMs).

Eco-system partners to develop comprehensive EV+ offers (e.g. power companies).

Support the engagement of key stakeholders (ANZ M&C and bp pulse LTs, fleet & dealer, mobility & convenience, etc.).

University degree in business, economics, engineering, or equivalent discipline.

Proven track record in commercial and analytical roles.

Proven data & analytics, and process-improvement skills.

Ability to work with cross-functional team members and influence and articulate business ideas.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results.

Strong business acumen and leadership in setting out vision and identifying priorities.

Experience and passion for EVs and the energy transition desired