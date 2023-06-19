Commercial Analyst - Biofuels Growth

This role is not eligible for relocation

As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Analyst on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS. This role will help build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with T&S, P&O, I&E, G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. This job is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and commercially focused professional with strong analytical skills and an interest in developing and honing their capabilities in an energised team that fosters progressive, agile & modern ways of working. The role will work closely with Commercial Project Managers and Business Developers in the Biofuels Growth Team as well as with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S and with Hydrogen / CCS among others.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities - Support Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

· Conduct economic evaluation for new business opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties.

o Build economic models for both bp internal and external purpose with partners.

o Lead aggregation of key assumptions and ensure alignment across technical and commercial teams involved.

o Provide insightful analysis of new value chains and sources of value.

· Lead interactions with third party partners as appropriate. Preparation of materials for governance and external meetings with (potential) partners.

o Support partner engagement and negotiations as well as due diligence and other engagement activities with third parties for the development of new business models.

o Contribute to developing engagement plans, build positive relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners.

· Contribute to the governance of the projects according to bp standards.

o Develop the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way, with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp.

o Work closely with the Commercial Project Lead to manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects through the CVP stages

· Contribute to determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and the development of appropriate mitigations to support.

· Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings.

· Work closely with multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

· A commercial, pro-active and driven person.

· A strong competence in financial analysis and economic modelling.

· Experience building commercial models to demonstrate sources of value, monetisation mechanisms and revenues.

· Ability to build strong, enduring relationships with third parties and across the business.

· Track record of thriving in a fast paced highly ambiguous environment

· Good presentation skills and mastery of Excel models and Power Point presentations.

· Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay goal focused.

· Open to new challenges & confident working in an everchanging environment and handling uncertainties.

· Ability to grasp low carbon policy.

Desirable Criteria:

· Experience within Bioenergy industry or knowledge of existing and emerging bio and renewable technologies and their practical application in a business context.

· Commercial development experience within Fuels, Petrochemicals or T&S businesses.

· Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain.



