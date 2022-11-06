Commercial Analyst Biofuels Value Chain Strategy & Regulatory (m/f/d)

Job summary

to join our team in Bochum



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The Commercial Analyst supports the Regulatory and Strategy Senior Manager in Europe as well as the Regulatory specialist in modelling and commercial analysis on strategy work and regulatory scenarios.

Your tasks:

Analyses key data parameters such as biofuels and renewable fuel mandates in different markets, commercial KPIs, operational KPIs and supports the preparation of all management data and slide packs

Actively contributes and drives the development and a systematic process to enhance the systems to properly model regulatory scenarios and commercial outcomes

Acts as the lead for certain squads / projects regarding Strategy development

Supports the preparing of all relevant documents for project and investment related decisions

Drives the utilization of Agile tools like Kanbanize and actively holds the relationship to related areas to ensure a consistent and aligned approach

Reviews existing and proposed regulations, summarizes the information and supports the Regulatory and Strategy Senior Manager and Senior Regulatory Specialist in the assessment

Create slides / slidepacks for conference participation and external event for the senior management

Support Senior Strategy & Regulatory Manager with coordinating and standardizing regulatory assumptions to feed into all projects

Actively aligns the regulatory and advocacy agenda with other key stakeholders

Actively supports the team’s digital agenda with regards to the regulatory and strategy area

Master/Bachelor of Business Administration, Engineering degree or Apprenticeship scheme with business focus

Experience in the fuels/renewables/biofuels sectors

Good understanding of evolving landscape around energy, with a focus on transport

Project management experience

Good understanding of Agile tools and techniques

Strong data and IT skillset (i.e. MS Office, SAP, PowerBI,, Kanbanize, Mural, etc.)

Fluent in English, good command of German language preferred

Drives innovation and challenges the status quo

Proactive, with team player mindset, and adept at engaging senior stakeholders

Very good communication skills