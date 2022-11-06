Commercial Analyst Biofuels Value Chain Strategy & Regulatory (m/f/d)

Site traffic information and cookies

Commercial Analyst Biofuels Value Chain Strategy &amp; Regulatory (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139620BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
The Commercial Analyst supports the Regulatory and Strategy Senior Manager in Europe as well as the Regulatory specialist in modelling and commercial analysis on strategy work and regulatory scenarios.

Your tasks:

  • Analyses key data parameters such as biofuels and renewable fuel mandates in different markets, commercial KPIs, operational KPIs and supports the preparation of all management data and slide packs
  • Actively contributes and drives the development and a systematic process to enhance the systems to properly model regulatory scenarios and commercial outcomes
  • Acts as the lead for certain squads / projects regarding Strategy development
  • Supports the preparing of all relevant documents for project and investment related decisions
  • Drives the utilization of Agile tools like Kanbanize and actively holds the relationship to related areas to ensure a consistent and aligned approach
  • Reviews existing and proposed regulations, summarizes the information and supports the Regulatory and Strategy Senior Manager and Senior Regulatory Specialist in the assessment
  • Create slides / slidepacks for conference participation and external event for the senior management
  • Support Senior Strategy & Regulatory Manager with coordinating and standardizing regulatory assumptions to feed into all projects
  • Actively aligns the regulatory and advocacy agenda with other key stakeholders
  • Actively supports the team’s digital agenda with regards to the regulatory and strategy area
Our requirements:
  • Master/Bachelor of Business Administration, Engineering degree or Apprenticeship scheme with business focus
  • Experience in the fuels/renewables/biofuels sectors
  • Good understanding of evolving landscape around energy, with a focus on transport
  • Project management experience
  • Good understanding of Agile tools and techniques
  • Strong data and IT skillset (i.e. MS Office, SAP, PowerBI,, Kanbanize, Mural, etc.)
  • Fluent in English, good command of German language preferred
  • Drives innovation and challenges the status quo
  • Proactive, with team player mindset, and adept at engaging senior stakeholders
  • Very good communication skills
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

