Commercial Analyst - EV Operations & Maintenance - bp Pulse US

Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

About the Role:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in the United States. Reliable, customer centric operations are essential for bp pulse to become an industry leading charging service provider in the region.

The Commercial Analyst - EV Operations & Maintenance position will provide the analytics toolset and capability to support operational performance and solutions for our growing business.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure business and operational objectives are clearly defined, working collaboratively across the reliability and maintenance functions.

Develop and run standardized performance management reporting for network operations and provide real-time access to performance data.

Provide analytics and insights into the operational performance of the network to recommend solutions and improvements.

Actively contribute to the development and implementation of the EV Operations & Maintenance strategy for bp pulse in the US.

Actively participate in the global EV forum to both learn and share best practice with other regions.

Lead ad hoc special projects to drive improvements and efficiencies.

Role Requirements:

Knowledge and experience of operational functions i.e., retail, engineering etc.

Experience of performance management, reporting and generating insights.

Strong analytical capability and problem-solving mindset.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and data visualization tools (i.e., Power BI).

Clear and concise communicator – both verbal and written.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in the EV industry is a plus.

Prior experience of working as part of a distributed operating network (retail, engineering)

Trained user of the Continuous Improvement methodology or similar.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.