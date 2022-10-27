Job summary

Responsible for supporting the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, whilst exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career with us is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our hydrogen projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



About the role

The Commercial Analyst - Hydrogen will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and carbon storage. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, governance and supporting negotiations (where appropriate) all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties.



The Commercial Analyst be accountable for:

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

Manage due diligence of model inputs and challenge assumptions to deliver robust analytics

Project portfolio analysis and optimization including identification of key value drivers

Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Live bp's Code of Conduct and models bp's values & behaviors

Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable.

You will have a bachelor’s degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience. Experience is what matters most. You will have extensive experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s). Demonstrated ability to generate commercial solutions to business challenges is also vital.It’s important to have:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60/40 hybrid model), a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!