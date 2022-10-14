Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Commercial Analyst - Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Commercial Analyst - Hydrogen (m/f/d)

Commercial Analyst - Hydrogen (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 138096BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

To join our team in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The Commercial Analyst (m/f/d) will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.

The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Key Job Accountabilities:

  • Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.
  • Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners
  • Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders
  • Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives
  • Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects
Required Experience:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.
  • Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities
  • Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)
  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders
  • Understanding of commercial contract structures
  • Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable
What we offer:
  • A team-oriented, agile working environment in which we promote and live diversity
  • Family-friendly, flexible, and mobile working options, 30 days of recreational leave and special work-life balance programs
  • Attractive remuneration and special benefits such as bonus and subsidized share programs, group accident insurance, company pension scheme, subsidized canteen/bistro, subsidized Aral fuel card
  • Flexible working options in the office and remotely (hybrid working)
  • Structured onboarding program incl. buddy support
  • Opportunity to build a long-term professional career (also internationally) and expand skills through a variety of internal and external development programs
  • Doubling of employees' private donations to charitable organizations, we reward voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; we also double this amount

