Commercial Analyst - Hydrogen (m/f/d)

The Commercial Analyst (m/f/d) will work in a multi-disciplinary squad to provide high-quality investment valuations of new business opportunities in Hydrogen and CCUS. The squad will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business activities, including strategy development, structuring, deepening or identifying the hopper, project scope development, identifying customers, leading on negotiations and not just supporting it, integrating and optimizing across the value chain, benchmarking, financial modelling, economic and investment evaluation, governance, supporting negotiations (where appropriate),all in service of creating material growth for G&LCE businesses.



The role requires a strong combination of strategic thinking, commercial rigor, and will involve working across bp businesses and external counterparties. The Hydrogen BD Analyst will play a critical role in supporting the BD Lead in structuring opportunities through hydrogen value chain.

Analyze data from key business drivers, synthesize raw data into insights, recommendations and reports.

Provide analytical support for deal analysis and assist with preparation for negotiations with external partners

Support due diligence on potential opportunities through liaising with internal and external stakeholders

Provide advice to the squad on deal structure, opportunities and risks

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Support other ad-hoc projects to further drive the squad’s development objectives

Strong commercial bias gained from successful development of material deals or projects

Bachelor’s Degree in any engineering, science, technology, business or finance discipline or equivalent experience.

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial or consulting role(s)

Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Understanding of commercial contract structures

Understanding of Agile ways of working desirable