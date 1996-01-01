Commercial Analyst

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This role covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (H2, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing and quantifying new revenue streams coming structuring of integrated energy products on behalf of the projects and understanding of portfolio effects for the low carbon business. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.
Strategy & Sustainability
About BP:
If you’re a sustainability focused strategic thinker, this could be for you: The purpose of strategy & sustainability is to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic direction for us to deliver on our ambition of reimagining energy for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organisation bringing together strategy, sustainability and capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the organisation.
Join us and help us achieve our purpose through:
A modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – you will work with the businesses, finance and the broad organisation to support the delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. Together we will help frame and make the optimal trade-offs and choices for us.
A lens on sustainability as a competitive advantage – you will drive sustainability to unleash new business opportunities, growth and value to us.
Proprietary bp insights – you will focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and strategy.
Proactive shaping of external policy – you will define where our company stands on matters of public policy – in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external environment across regions.
Strategic oversight of our carbon management activities – you will coordinate and drive progress on our net zero ambition and aims.
Effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organisational and business sustainability – you will support our bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work environment, and effective compliance risk management.
Enabling our company and its businesses to achieve their goals – where our organisation holds expertise, we will use it collaboratively and constructively.
Legal Disclaimer:
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is open to working from any bp location
Remote Type:
Skills:
