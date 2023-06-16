Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Analyst on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS. This role will help build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with T&S, P&O, I&E, G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. This job is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and commercially focused professional with strong analytical skills and an interest in developing and honing their capabilities in an energised team that fosters progressive, agile & modern ways of working. The role will work closely with Commercial Project Managers and Business Developers in the Biofuels Growth Team as well as with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S and with Hydrogen / CCS among others.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Why join us!At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!As part of the Biofuels Growth Team the successful candidate will work as Commercial Analyst on major advanced biofuels initiatives. Focus will be on originating, framing & managing projects spanning the production of advanced Biofuels derived from waste oils, ethanol, solid or agricultural waste as well as E-Fuels and its integration into existing or future bp value chains especially bp refineries and hydgrogen / CCS.This role will help build and maintain strong interfaces within bp especially with T&S, P&O, I&E, G&LC but also externally with strategic, value chain accretive or financial partners. This job is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated and commercially focused professional with strong analytical skills and an interest in developing and honing their capabilities in an energised team that fosters progressive, agile & modern ways of working.The role will work closely with Commercial Project Managers and Business Developers in the Biofuels Growth Team as well as with the low carbon teams across C&P and T&S and with Hydrogen / CCS among others.



Job Description:

Support Bioenergy projects from origination to execution:

Conduct economic evaluation for new business opportunities around bp’s assets as well as with 3rd parties Build economic models for both bp internal and external purpose with partners Lead aggregation of key assumptions and ensure alignment across technical and commercial teams involved Provide insightful analysis of new value chains and sources of value.

Lead interactions with third party partners as appropriate. Preparation of materials for governance and external meetings with (potential) partners.

Support partner engagement and negotiations as well as due diligence and other engagement activities with third parties for the development of new business models. Contribute to developing engagement plans, build strong relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners

Contribute to the governance of the projects according to bp standards Develop the economic & strategic case for bp to invest or participate in any other way, with focus on integration benefits and differentiating factors vs. competitors as well as value drivers for bp Work closely with the Commercial Project Lead to manage the progress of supported business cases into fully fledged projects through the CVP stages

Contribute to determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks, and the development of appropriate mitigations to support.

Align & consult with peers within the team and bp group and share best practise & learnings

Work closely with multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Development, Commercial Business Development, Financial Modeling, Financial Risk Modeling, Strategic Business Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.