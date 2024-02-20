Commercial Analyst

Entity:Finance
Bp is striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen business. We are now seeking Hydrogen Commercial, Planning and Performance Management (PPM) Analyst, to support Hydrogen Commercial Finance team.
The successful candidate will be reporting to Senior Commercial and Finance Manager and will be responsible for modelling one of the Major Capital Projects bp is pursuing, as well as lead the Planning and Performance Management for the AsPac region. The role will require you to prepare and succinctly present economics and PPM materials to senior bp and external stakeholders.
You will be responsible driving PPM and integrated commercial delivery for bp’s AsPac low carbon Hydrogen projects and insightful valuations and leading investment governance processes, including:
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
