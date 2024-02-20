Commercial Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Bp is striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen business. We are now seeking Hydrogen Commercial, Planning and Performance Management (PPM) Analyst, to support Hydrogen Commercial Finance team.

The successful candidate will be reporting to Senior Commercial and Finance Manager and will be responsible for modelling one of the Major Capital Projects bp is pursuing, as well as lead the Planning and Performance Management for the AsPac region. The role will require you to prepare and succinctly present economics and PPM materials to senior bp and external stakeholders.

About the Role

You will be responsible driving PPM and integrated commercial delivery for bp’s AsPac low carbon Hydrogen projects and insightful valuations and leading investment governance processes, including:

Economic Modelling

Own and manage the project economic models and business case, (incl. project finance models) for Hydrogen project investment decisions.

Partnering with the project team, you will help them uncover value drivers and risks, that will need to be mitigated to ensure we deliver value creation for bp pre- and post-investment.

Develop insightful analysis to advise and develop efficient deal structures (pricing models, financing options, the lowest cost analysis of competitors and cost assumptions)

Develop business case presentations and investment governance documents.

PPM

Lead the AsPac regional PPM process including collating and analysing the key financial and non-financial performance metrics for the region, to support the region leadership to understand their delivery vs. targets.

Own and lead the AsPac low carbon integrated commercial deliverables plan and assist business to prioritize work to deliver the plan.

Coordinate AsPac low carbon business planning submissions, project cost performance and variances.

Identification of technology options to simplify, standardize, and automate reports and economic models.

About You

Essential Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree. CFA, CIMA or equivalent is a plus.

Extensive experience of conducting detail project level economic analysis of complex billion dollar plus projects.

Proven experience at building detailed project economic models.

Experienced at using commercial analysis to assist in the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains and can assess business and financial risks.

Experience at creating and leading PPM processes and reporting.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a proven track record of delivery.

Can apply financial and accounting concepts to financial models and has the ability to analyse financial statements (P&L, Balance Sheet and Cash Flow).

Desirable:

Experience and/or understanding of drivers of renewable energy, power industry and gas value chain businesses.

Understands debt and equity structures, including off-balance sheet financing and joint venture arrangements, and hedging instruments.

Proficient with data science applications, Power BI and or Python.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.