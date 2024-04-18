This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Middle East and North Africa Region has operations or activities in six countries: Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt and Libya.

bp has a rich history in Iraq, including the discovery of the Rumaila oilfield in 1953. Rumaila is a supergiant oilfield in southern Iraq which has remained a source of energy for the country for over 60 years. Rumaila is bp’s key asset in Iraq, where the company has been involved in the re-development of the field for over a decade. bp participates in Rumaila as partner in an IJV called Basra Energy Company Ltd. (BECL).

The Commercial Analyst reports to the Senior Finance Manager - Iraq (based in Sunbury) working as part of the Iraq Finance team. The key objectives of the role is to build and protect bp value through commercial optimization, consistent application of partner and agreement management, resourceful management of commercial projects, and thorough application of PPM and investment governance processes.

Key Accountabilities:

JV Management Organize and participate in partner meetings Protect bp's rights and monitor bp’s compliance with its obligations Support bp and BECL formal & informal interactions (correspondence, presentations, minutes, etc.) with partners, governments & other collaborators Ensure effective messaging with our JV partners and the field operator on key commercial projects and operational matters



Commercial Operations Lead or support delivery of commercial agreements Lead or support various enduring commercial tasks (cost recovery, invoicing, dispute resolution, among others) Provide commercial support and advice to BECL



Economic Analysis Prepare economic models and provide analytical insights Lead year-end reserves and resource booking processes



Commercial Projects Lead or support business development opportunities across different value chains (upstream, gas capture, renewables) Monitor and support execution of new projects



Planning & Performance Management Developing in year and multi-year budgets/ forecasts Monitor business performance and produce insightful variance analysis



Leadership and Capability Build and maintain an inclusive work environment which allows people to bring their whole selves to work Identify simplification and efficiency initiatives without compromising safety, integrity and compliance and work with relevant stakeholder(s) for implementation Coach and develop finance capability in the region Work effectively across organizational boundaries in a multi-cultural environment



Role Requirements:

Ability to effectively collaborate and influence both internal and external parties.

Strong analytical and numerical skills and awareness of industry standards and analysis (e.g., SMOG evaluations, impairment tests, etc.)

Understanding of economic evaluations and key metrics

Understanding of the Oil and Gas value chain

Proven ability to deliver quality insights and analysis that enables clear and informed decision making

Ability to understand key commercial and financial risks, drivers and uncertainties

Ability to demonstrate a high level of diligence and initiative with limited supervision

Capable of prioritizing and managing multiple activities and ad-hoc requests

Strong networking and verbal/ written communication skills

University degree

Prior experience in the PSC and TSC environments - Desirable

Proven commercial acumen and experience of dealing with partners, NOCs and governments - Desirable

Fluent Arab speaker -- Desirable

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.