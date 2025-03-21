Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Want to be part of something Electrifying? ​bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Commercial Analyst, you will play a key role in developing the business cases for EV charging opportunities and supporting the market facing teams to create offers for our customers/partners. You will be a critical member of the team helping to identify and deliver on growth prospects as we look to invest >1 billion dollars in our US EV charging network.

Key responsibilities

Build financial models to inform and assess opportunities.

Write succinct business cases, articulating alignment to strategy and risks and mitigations.

Support the development of customer offer, negotiation framework and positions through rigorous analysis.

Develop materials for market facing teams including pitch decks and proposals.

Develop applications and business cases for grant and subsidy applications.

Engage with cross functional teams to collect and challenge inputs.

Manage internal approval process for opportunities.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, or three additional years of equivalent experience.

Qualifications

At least three years of professional experience including financial modeling.

Familiar with development of business cases.

Advanced excel skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders.

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments.

Preferred qualifications

Experience in EV charging

About bp

How much do we pay (Base)? ($106,000– $130,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. To learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits!

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. Learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.