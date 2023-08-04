Commercial Analyst, low carbon assets and portfolio analysis

Job summary

This role covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (H2, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing and quantifying new revenue streams coming structuring of integrated energy products on behalf of the projects and understanding of portfolio effects for the low carbon business. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

Support the projects teams and trading in evaluating different offtake products for new and existing projects, price detailed PPA, HPPAs configurations, e.g. real-time vs. dayahead price, zero price floor, busbar vs. hub pricing, etc (if needed and in support of auctions alternatives, T&S etc)

Build and support models for optimization analysis, managing risk exposure and hedging strategies for retail portfolio with load following exposure

Developing ad hoc approaches for valuation of tailored contracts, and embedded risks and optionality (if needed)

Develop and maintain integrated energy (asset-specific) portfolio income model and monitoring important metrics to provide investment, divestments and hedging recommendations

Develop Commercial portfolio strategy, reporting and recommendations for portfolio steering, regarding revenue maximisation and risk reduction, i.e. what assets, what locations (region and intra-market), what tech to buy and sell, what types of financial instruments to use to hedge value. Aim – optimise portfolio composition for return and risk tolerance.

Support commercial functions (Global Methods and Portfolio Analysis, Structured Origination, Optimisation) with commercial expertise.

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Ad hoc market analysis reports

Experience and Education

PhD / Master´s degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience or comparable university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Previous experience working in a commercial function within an energy commodity environment, preferably with exposure to integrated energy sources in European, Americas or Asian power and hydrogen markets

Substantial experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, value factor development and revenues from support mechanisms.

Very strong Excel skills i.e., should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

Experience in programming and/or optimization languages, e.g., Matlab, Python or GAMS, PLEXOS, database management (i.e., Access) and capability to develop, document and maintain models.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) management-level audience (both written and verbal).

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills (expert user of PowerPoint) plus ability to deal with uncertainty linked to cross-cultural projects.

Fluent English language skills. Very good knowledge of other languages where bp operates is of advantage.

Strong analytical skills, commercial approach, and attention to detail

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships across a global matrix organisations

Be a self-starter and highly motivated.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking. Desirable: No individual one of these is a necessity for the role, but demonstration of some or all of these would be highly advantageous to any application.

Experience in ancillary services and balancing market regulation in Europe region.

Demonstrable experience in fundamental market modelling and analysis in Europe or APAC region or US ISOs

Experience modelling lease/support auctions and real option analysis for renewable investments.

Experience in programming optimisation problems.

Knowledge of Python, and experience in applying it in modelling/data science solutions.

Experience in programming and using relational and non-relational databases e.g., SQL.

Experience in valuation of commercial revenue streams for hydrogen and storage technologies, with a focus on grid connected projects.

Good knowledge of typical derivative instruments used in energy markets to hedge financial positions.

Good knowledge of typical commercial terms used in renewables power purchase agreements used to distributed financial risk between counterparties.

Experience in managing stakeholders in process implementation through internal or external consultancy.

