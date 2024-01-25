Commercial Analyst (m/f/d) Full-time, (temporary maternity leave cover)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Sales Group



This role is an international position.The job holder manages lead sourcing, optimizes lead conversions and processes across Europe, covering all segments and routes-to-market in bp’s European Fleet business. With the thorough analysis of conversions, ROI and other lead KPIs, recommends actions, projects and changes to increase conversions and return in direct sales, telesales and digital acquisition channels.



This is an international position which can be filled at the following locations:

Poland, Hungary, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany and UK.

Please note the below mentioned locations are primary locations, we do welcome applicants residing outside of these locations as well.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Managing the implementation and continuous improvement of all lead sources, including various lead generation methods.

Exploring new lead sources, in line with the market trends and new products in the Fleet offer.

Lead management performance management: KPIs setting, regular reporting and management of 3rd parties contributing to lead generation and nurturing.

Continuous improvement of lead reporting, in line with the lead source diversification and system adjustments.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of lead performance over the lifecycle, initiating projects to improve the lead management. Recommendations and execution of actions.

Liaising with internal and external stakeholders, manage vendor performance (lead conversions, return on investment, overall cost, number of delivered leads), sharing knowledge to support highest lead ROI.

Supporting projects aiming to increase volumes, customer acquisition and retention.

Dimension info: Efficient allocation and usage of ~1mn EUR annual lead budget, Min. 8-12 external vendors

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelor's degree or higher

Experience with project management, lead generation, related KPI set and CRM (Salesforce) processes

Knowledge of Fleet relevant potential lead sources and processes

Skillful application of project and performance management skills: involvement of various stakeholders internally and 3rd parties.

Strong analytical skills: ability to process data, insights creation based on quantitative and qualitative information.

Capability of turning insights into actions, execution and monitoring actions’ impact.

CRM system knowledge: Salesforce processes, terminology, functionality, lead scoring and lead nurturing

Knowledge of CRM system and reporting platform connections, operations.

Flexibility: quick adjustment to different projects & ability to switch between projects, digital and non-digital activities, virtual collaboration.

Ownership and hands-on attitude to ensure tactical level delivery and efficiency.

Building and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Fluent in English and 2nd European language.

Role models bp beliefs, ethics and compliance through words, actions and decisions.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.