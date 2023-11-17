Commercial Analyst (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



Grade HResponsible for delivering financial forecasting, analysis and insights and other financial performance and planning activities, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the business transactions and results of the reporting entity are recorded, reported and forecasted with integrity, in a timely manner and in conformance Group accounting policies and control standards.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

You will own and manage the project economic models and business cases, ensuring that they truly reflect the business proposition.

You will build insightful economic analysis and provide insights that help develop the optimal deal structure (Power price and CFD, financing, LCOE of competitors and cost assumptions)

You will participate in developing and completing key commercial topics/strategies, including offtake and bidding strategies (PPAs, CFDs, capacity markets and ancillary services as well as optionality for Renewables, the coordinated offshore transmissions initiatives etc.)

You will participate in commercial negotiations related to the agreed strategies.

You will be contributing to updates of the business case and economic model (Power price and CFD, financing, LCOE of competitors and cost assumptions)

You will support the internal and external partners and the partner management processes.

You will support management of outsourced or 3rd party service providers.

You will handle the investment governance process and key commercial performance data for your projects.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, science subjects or equivalent business degree.

Fluent in English and German

CFA, ACA, CIMA or equivalent designation are a plus.

Experience at running project level discounted cashflow models.

Proven track record of generating insightful commercial/economic analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains.

Understanding of the key drivers of renewables and the wider power industry

Understands debt and equity structures, joint venture arrangements, hedging instruments, and structured finance arrangements.

Proven track record of managing external stakeholders and commercial agreements.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



