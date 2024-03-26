Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the role

The role of the commercial assets and portfolio manager covers the detailed analysis of the power value chain including several commodities (e.g. power, fuels, CO2, green certificates) in the key markets for bp. The role also comprises the analysis and quantification of revenues and power sourcing costs of low-carbon assets (renewables, hydrogen, e-fuels) by using and developing tools which will inform global investment decisions.

The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling large amounts of data and could therefore include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international, and geographically diverse team. This comes along with occasional international travel and remote work. The job requires a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.

Key Accountabilities

Support investment decisions by providing recommendation of asset’s monetization / route to market strategy in line with bp´s risk appetite and portfolio targets.

Support project and trading teams in evaluating different offtake products for new and existing projects, detailed PPA pricing, HPAs configurations.

Developing ad hoc approaches for valuation of custom contracts, and embedded risks and optionality.

Help to further develop Commercial portfolio strategy (e.g. portfolio steering, revenue maximization and risk reduction, what tech to buy and sell).

Support other internal functions with commercial expertise and work closely with the Strategy and Regulation teams to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios.

Ad hoc market analysis reports.

Essential Experience and Education

PhD / Master´s degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience.

of working experience. Substantial experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, ancillary services, cannibalization factor development and revenues from state support mechanisms.

Very strong Excel skills, e.g. should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros. Desirable: Experience in Python or database management (i.e., Access).

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer focused way. Specifically, the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to (senior) management (both written and verbal).

Fluent English. Very good knowledge of other languages where bp operates is of advantage.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.