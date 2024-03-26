Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About the role
The role of the commercial assets and portfolio manager covers the detailed analysis of the power value chain including several commodities (e.g. power, fuels, CO2, green certificates) in the key markets for bp. The role also comprises the analysis and quantification of revenues and power sourcing costs of low-carbon assets (renewables, hydrogen, e-fuels) by using and developing tools which will inform global investment decisions.
The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling large amounts of data and could therefore include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international, and geographically diverse team. This comes along with occasional international travel and remote work. The job requires a pro-active and autonomous approach to work.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Experience and Education
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is open to working from any bp location
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.