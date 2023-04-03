Site traffic information and cookies

Commercial Associate (m/f/d) (VZ/TZ)

  • Location Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Bochum
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146736BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Full-time or part-time located in Bochum

Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The purpose of this role is to support a broad range of activities necessary for the commercial delivery of a leading hydrogen mobility business for bp within the United Kingdom.

The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.

Key elements of the role include: financial modelling, deal structuring, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required, as well as coordinating and driving the set-up of internal processes.

This role supports, by providing analysis and documentation for external stakeholders – partners, customers, and others. It will develop and maintain working relationships across multiple internal stakeholders including customers & products, strategy & sustainability, gas & low carbon energy, innovation & engineering, communications & advocacy, trading & shipping, as well as multiple supporting functions.

The dynamic nature of the hydrogen mobility business will require flexibility and action at pace with ambiguous information, and ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

  • Deliver valuation for opportunities – creating economic models and evaluating key metrics accurately for projects, including sensitivities
  • Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals
  • Support due diligence for projects and contribute to deal negotiations and development of contractual agreements
  • Project portfolio analysis and optimisation including identification of key value drivers
  • Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks
  • Support the commercial and financial structuring of projects
  • Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects / deals (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)
  • Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval
  • Develop and maintain project schedules, showing key internal and external activities plus critical path activities and milestones
  • Provide project analysis and support
  • Support interactions with third party partners as appropriate.
  • Support competitor intelligence, regulatory credits
Our requirements:
  • Ideally a degree in a relevant finance or business discipline or equivalent experience
  • Minimum 5 years business experience
  • Knowledge and understanding of the energy or mobility sector, specially supply chain and hydrogen refueling stations will be very highly regarded
  • Proven communication skills in German and English, with the ability to concisely present work product to business leaders
  • Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities
  • Understanding of the steps required for development of projects from concept into operations
  • Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Knowledge of business processes
What we offer:
  • Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance
  • Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more
  • Job sharing and part-time work
  • Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
  • Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

