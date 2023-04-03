Commercial Associate (m/f/d) (VZ/TZ)

Job summary

Full-time or part-time located in Bochum



Who we are:



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The purpose of this role is to support a broad range of activities necessary for the commercial delivery of a leading hydrogen mobility business for bp within the United Kingdom.



The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.



Key elements of the role include: financial modelling, deal structuring, commercial analysis, and investment case preparation. Program management support as part of an integrated project team will also be required, as well as coordinating and driving the set-up of internal processes.



This role supports, by providing analysis and documentation for external stakeholders – partners, customers, and others. It will develop and maintain working relationships across multiple internal stakeholders including customers & products, strategy & sustainability, gas & low carbon energy, innovation & engineering, communications & advocacy, trading & shipping, as well as multiple supporting functions.



The dynamic nature of the hydrogen mobility business will require flexibility and action at pace with ambiguous information, and ability to influence decision-makers at all levels.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Deliver valuation for opportunities – creating economic models and evaluating key metrics accurately for projects, including sensitivities

Lead the economic modelling of projects and deals

Support due diligence for projects and contribute to deal negotiations and development of contractual agreements

Project portfolio analysis and optimisation including identification of key value drivers

Identify and analyze project sensitivities, and deliver actionable insight to maximize commercial value and mitigate risks

Support the commercial and financial structuring of projects

Network with supporting bp groups to innovate and deliver best practice to projects / deals (especially treasury, tax, finance and regulatory teams)

Support development of presentations to senior management and analysis for internal governance process for project approval

Develop and maintain project schedules, showing key internal and external activities plus critical path activities and milestones

Provide project analysis and support

Support interactions with third party partners as appropriate.

Support competitor intelligence, regulatory credits

Ideally a degree in a relevant finance or business discipline or equivalent experience

Minimum 5 years business experience

Knowledge and understanding of the energy or mobility sector, specially supply chain and hydrogen refueling stations will be very highly regarded

Proven communication skills in German and English, with the ability to concisely present work product to business leaders

Track record of delivering detailed quantitative analysis using advanced Excel capabilities

Understanding of the steps required for development of projects from concept into operations

Background in financial analysis, preparation and management of budgets and project cost estimates

Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively

Knowledge of business processes