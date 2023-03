Job summary

Commercial Assurance Specialist West-Med



The Commercial Assurance Specialist West-Med is a key role within our current strategy as it is the one to provide advice and actively take actions to enable business operations and opportunities within mandatory and voluntary sustainability schemes.

In this role You will:

Be internal and external customer-focused, with a good understanding of the West-Med operations and business processes in which the activity will be developed

Be knowledgeable on sustainability schemes and local legislation. The role is responsible to keep up to date with all West Med countries' legislative changes and seeking out and identifying any commercial opportunities that may exist in the legislation. This would include regular networking with the supply teams and industry events for example ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) conferences

Support the Supply & Business biofuel growth agenda and own and Lead all needed actions and activities to ensure new activities all remain compliant and within the boundaries set in the legislation – including ISCC /national audits when needed, including internal auditing/requirements monitoring

Input and support bp biofuel policy and lobbying initiatives in Spain and Portugal through key interfaces

Support the cross businesses generation sustainability interaction and understanding between Supply, T&S, Gas and Pulse

Take the lead role and look for continuous improvement of the sustainability programme, including certification, procedures, processes, systems, tools, training and communications

Proactively identify and communicate possible risks faced by the business, proactively putting steps in place to effectively mitigate them



What You will need to be successful:

Written and oral proficiency in Spanish and English

Bachelor's Degree in any engineering, science, or technology is preferred

Experience in the energy or utilities industry in either an engineering, commercial, or consulting role(s)

Ability to understand and implement new legislation and regulation

Ability to prioritize issues and take wise decisions with limited information

Proven communication and strong influencing skills

Excellent networking, interpersonal, and relationship building