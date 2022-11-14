Commercial Aviation/Military Account Manager

Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Join our team as Commercial Aviation/Military Account and Manager

About the role itself:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST, FVC, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.

What would be your responsibility?

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation

Execute the global and market sector strategy

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams

Directly manage accounts within region

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets

Offer support functions to the wider Europe, Middle East Africa account managers.

What should you bring to this role?

Sales and Marketing experience is important, especially Account Management, delivering financial success

Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

Competitor, industry and customer focus

Customer Experience Excellence

Due to the international nature of the role, the ability to speak and write in Russian would be an advantage.

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge

Bachelor’s degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

English proficiency level