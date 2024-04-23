Commercial Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



En intégrant ce poste vous serez amené à:

Gérer et développer les ventes d’un portefeuille de clients Revendeurs et assurer le suivi administratif de ce portefeuille.

Optimiser les ventes de produits et dérivés : carburants terrestres et marins, biocarburants et combustibles de BP France, en camions et en vracs, en relation étroite avec le B2B Pricing, le Supply, La Logistique.

Travailler en collaboration avec le marketing, participer aux campagnes des produits prémiums, et rencontrer des partenaires.

Vous aurez également de nombreuses responsabilités comme:

Comprendre et apprécier la situation des prix du marché local et négocier quotidiennement nos conditions de vente en optimisant le couple volume/résultat entre la marge politique et la fluctuation des cours des produits pétroliers du jour, dans le cadre des délégations données par le Revendeurs Sales Coordinator et le B2B Pricing Manager.

Être capable de fournir des informations dans le rôle du délégué commercial avec les clients basiques.

Assurer le suivi du compte client, recouvrement, suivi du découvert autorisé, obtention des cautions

Assurer l’interface client / dépôts et optimiser les ressources en fonction des contingentements et restrictions d’approvisionnements.

Analyser l’activité afin de prévoir les volumes du mois suivant par dépôts et par produits pour aider à la décision d’achat du service Supply.

Les compétences requises pour ce poste sont :

Esprit orienté Client

Capacité de négociation au téléphone

Il faut également être ou avoir une/un:

Très bon sens commercial

Autonome et pragmatique

Résistance au stress.

Sens de l’organisation

Sens du travail en équipe

Rigueur, respect des règles



