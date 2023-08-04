Commercial Counsel - Midstream

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

BPX Energy is seeking an experienced attorney to support its Midstream and Procurement and Supply Chain Management (“PSCM”) teams. The successful candidates primary focus will be providing legal support for both BPX-operated and third-party operated Midstream activities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins of Texas and in the Haynesville basin of Louisiana. The successful applicant’s secondary focus will be providing a portion of their time in support of BPX’s PSCM team regarding procurement and construction activities.

Production & Operations



Legal Group



Key Accountabilities:

Provide legal counsel and advice to business clients to prevent, mitigate, and manage legal risks related to Midstream and PSCM activity.

Negotiate, draft, analyze, and interpret various agreements related to bpx’s Midstream business activity such as gathering, processing, treating, water storage and disposal, transportation, pipeline connection, trading, marketing, surface use, and rights-of-way contracts.

Negotiate, draft, analyze and interpret various agreements related to BPX’s PSCM business activity such as Master Service Agreements, construction agreements, and vendor agreements.

Essential Education:

JD Degree from an ABA accredited U.S. law school or international equivalent.

An active license in good standing to practice law in any state in the U.S.

At least 7–12 years of relevant legal experience with a law firm and/or as in-house counsel.

Strong technical knowledge of Midstream business activity, the legal issues typically encountered and the agreements that govern relationships between relevant parties.

Strong analytical, research, and writing skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Aptitude for creative thinking and problem solving.

Demonstrated capability and desire to build knowledge in new areas of law.

Detail-oriented with the ability to organize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to understand BPX Energy’s business objectives and risk tolerance, in order to formulate appropriate legal strategy.

Ability to consistently exercise superior legal judgment and commercial acumen.

Ability to work collaboratively within the BPX Energy legal team structure.

Must be self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Dedication to safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

Strong commitment to a work environment exemplified by mutual trust and respect where diversity, equity, and inclusion are valued.

Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Prior experience providing PSCM support to upstream oil and gas companies.

Ability to interact with, and inspire confidence in, individuals at all levels of the organization.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $183,000 – 275,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



