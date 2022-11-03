Commercial Developer

Job summary

About us

Job Purpose

Supports the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers which are aligned with bp’s strategy

Key Accountabilities

Builds relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supports execution of strategic projects.

Supports the communication and articulation of relevant growth opportunities through integrated growth hopper and the CBM process.

Supports/leads the development of strategic Midstream projects which interface across T&S, M&C, P&O and/or Aviation, supporting the delivery of the Midstream Growth Strategy. Manages projects through fit-for-purpose stage gate approach to assess strategic fit, key risks and economic attractiveness.

Supports commercial transactions to ensure delivery is within established boundaries, expected timelines and expected performance objectives.

Prepares compelling and candid cases (ATNs and FMs) in collaboration with Business Investment team that align with bp EEM requirements and facilitates section of the best options for bp. Networks and advocates cases to senior management for approval.

Creates and influences cross functional project teams to drive implementation including external negotiations with their parties where agreed with T&S and Midstream teams.

Jointly with T&S, C&P, P&O convenes governance structures to ensure strategic and tactical alignment across bp for the priorities, programs and projects.

Education

Minimum of Bachelor's degree required with preference of Engineering or business. MBA preferred.

Experience

Minimum of 7 years proven experience in refining, midstream, operations, engineering, upstream and/or commercial areas

Proven track record of delivering commercial value through mediation

Understanding of sales, trading and midstream activities

Understanding and knowledge of energy market fundamentals, energy transition, competitive intelligence and business operations

Skills & Proficiencies

Strong financial modeling and project economics skills

Ability to think strategically on business and geopolitical matters

Ability to manage and prioritize a broad set of short and long-term goals

Ability to effectively work across bp interfaces (P&O, T&S, M&C, etc) and networks to support commercial deals leading to increased integrated value for bp. Excellent networking, collaborator management, interpersonal and relationship building skills

