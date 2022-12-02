Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commercial Developer - CCUS

Commercial Developer - CCUS

Commercial Developer - CCUS

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143342BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

bp is developing new businesses across Carbon Capture Utilisation & Storage (CCUS), blue and green hydrogen globally, including the development of one of the first multi-user CCUS clusters in the UK: The East Coast Cluster.

The Commercial Developer will lead the business development of CCUS opportunities across the globe, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties as the industry grows. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and CCUS hopper development.

This role will based out of London in our Sunbury or St. James Square office.

The Commercial Developer will be a core member of the CCUS commercial team with a focus on business development activity across hydrogen and CCUS projects across regional and global markets.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Leading origination and development of CCUS opportunities with a view to building a longer term CCUS hopper.
  • Integrating business development with understanding of existing hydrogen and CCUS policy and applying applicable learnings to multiple regions.
  • External stakeholder management with JV partners, commercial counterparties and Governments.
  • Develop business cases and investment governance documents.
  • Maintain and support development of CCUS and Hydrogen strategies.
  • Analysis of CCUS technology resilience and scenario building across industries.
  • CCUS Competitor Intelligence.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
  • Significant experience in business development and/or commercial operations or commercial experience in low carbon energy, gas value chains and/or major projects
  • Strong external stakeholder management skills.
  • Ability to deliver multiple work streams in a new organisation, with effective networking and collaboration across functions and teams
  • Ability to work with ambiguity whilst being able to progress and resolve challenging issues.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Self-starter with ability to operate independently without close supervision.
  • Experience of working with CCUS projects is desirable.

