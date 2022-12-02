Commercial Developer - CCUS

Job summary

bp is developing new businesses across Carbon Capture Utilisation & Storage (CCUS), blue and green hydrogen globally, including the development of one of the first multi-user CCUS clusters in the UK: The East Coast Cluster.



The Commercial Developer will lead the business development of CCUS opportunities across the globe, working closely with JV partners and commercial and government counterparties as the industry grows. Key accountabilities include leading agreement negotiations, stakeholder management, commercial optimisation and CCUS hopper development.



This role will based out of London in our Sunbury or St. James Square office.



The Commercial Developer will be a core member of the CCUS commercial team with a focus on business development activity across hydrogen and CCUS projects across regional and global markets.



Key Accountabilities:

Leading origination and development of CCUS opportunities with a view to building a longer term CCUS hopper.

Integrating business development with understanding of existing hydrogen and CCUS policy and applying applicable learnings to multiple regions.

External stakeholder management with JV partners, commercial counterparties and Governments.

Develop business cases and investment governance documents.

Maintain and support development of CCUS and Hydrogen strategies.

Analysis of CCUS technology resilience and scenario building across industries.

CCUS Competitor Intelligence.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: