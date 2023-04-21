Job summary

The Commercial Development Advisor is bp's senior technical expert on refinery optimization and commercial project development. Collaborating with the Margin and Business Process Improvement Senior Manager and the Global Process Owners, the Commercial Development Advisor will develop and implement good practice for refinery optimization across bp.



The Advisor will lead margin improvement and commercial process reviews at bp refineries to identify opportunities to grow refinery margin through investment and work process improvement. Where investment is required to grow margin, the Advisor will play a key role ensuring that the project commercial incentives are modeled properly allowing fair comparison across a global suite of commercial growth opportunities.

The Advisor will support the development of refinery asset strategies and will participate in or lead strategic studies for the refining system (acquisition, divestment, or major investment).





Key Accountabilities

Develop and own best practices for refinery optimization. Coach the refining and midstream organizations on best practice and drive implementation globally.

Support or lead Margin Improvement Programs, engaging with sites, bp Solutions, and the rest of midstream to identify, prioritize and execute a portfolio of opportunities to deliver measurable margin improvement. Work with refineries on new projects and business development activities.

Coordinate commercial project development work to ensure that project economics are on the same basis.

Support Refinery Asset Strategies through leadership, site engagement, and analysis. Engage with site ROMS, Technical Managers, the refinery strategy team, and bp solutionss to link technology solutions to improvement plans.

Support large commercial projects by serving as honest broker to assure projects have sound business cases aligned with business strategy, have explored a robust set of commercial and technical options, and clearly articulate economics and risks to enable management to make informed decisions.

Provide PetroSIM refinery wide model support, use and development (TBD pending further discussion across I&E and bp solutions) .

Provide general leadership, advice, guidance and assurance on commercial issues to businesses across bp's global refining system.

Support front end loading for commercial growth projects.

Essential Experience and Education

15 years industry experience.

7 years in a mix of refinery and supply optimization, refinery technical, and project development.

Refining commercial experience required.

Broad exposure to the various refinery optimization business processes desired.

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or related technical field required.

Refinery Optimization

Refinery Operations

Competitor, industry, and customer focus

Commercial Performance Management

Commercial Business Development

Digital savvy

Analysis and modeling skills

Leading Transformation

Results Orientation

Technical presentation and communication

