Job summary

.

At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!



The key objective of the Future Midstream & Strategy (FM&S) team is to establish, communicate and implement the future vision and strategy for Midstream and drive continued evolution of the organization on bp’s journey towards becoming an Integrated Energy Company.



The opportunity

The Commercial Development Analyst will support the identification and assessment of commercial optimization opportunities across the supply chain in support of bp’s energy transition journey. This role will contribute to the continued evolution of Midstream through the development and delivery of transformation initiatives aligned to the local and integrated regional Midstream energy transition strategies. In addition to this you will also:

Support the identification and assessment supply and infrastructure commercial optimization opportunities to underpin supply negotiations and project activities that improve end to end value across the supply chain during the energy transition.

Contribute to internal governance for the investment decisions on strategic projects, including leading commercial development and economic modelling in accordance with bp CVP and GIAAP processes.

Contribute to the development and execution of the ASPAC Midstream regional strategies.

Contribute to the modernization of Midstream through delivery of process automation and efficiency improvement initiatives using bp citizen development digital platform.

Collaborate across Midstream and other business segments to encourage knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement.

Provide ongoing analytical support to the local buy/sell negotiations with OOC’s.

Engineering, Commerce, or other business-related degree

Experience working in a Midstream, supply & trading type of business is desirable.

Stakeholder management and communication skills with ability influence technical and business decision-makers at all levels of the organization.

Strong commercial acumen, analytical and problem-solving skills with focus on drive for results

Demonstrated capability to draw insights and action from data.

Strong networker and ability to work as part of a coordinated project team.

Proven ability to manage competing priorities.

Awareness of / experience in delivery of Agile and digital CI projects