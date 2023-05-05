Commercial Development Lead

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Our Offshore Wind team are focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment and we need professionals like you to be part of our journey!



Let me tell you about the role



We are looking for two Commercial Development Leads for our Mona and Morgan Offshore wind farm projects in the Irish Sea. You will be accountable for securing the commercial aspects of the project. Your objectives will include maturing and developing the commercial elements of the project and developing commercial solutions, for the development, construction, and operation of the project. You will develop a strategy working with engineering and consenting to deliver the necessary commercial agreements and ensure the project is ready for execution.



What you will deliver

Responsible for negotiating and managing development enabling commercial agreements for the project

Manage commercial elements of the project including the lease commitments, ensuring the project is commercially ready to enter construction,

Work closely with the stakeholder manager to execute strategy on the commercial agreements; the consents team and legal function to ensure cohesive inputs into the development process

Lead any commercial agreements related to the legal consent entities (eg fisheries, shipping, aviation, land and crossing agreements)

Hold the commercial relationship with the Crown Estate for the project

Provide key OFW commercial and negotiation skills to project teams to structure opportunities, manage risk and add/protect value

Support the Finance Manager with offtake strategy, financing, and CAPEX activities, as required

Manage and minimise the risk with the commercial agreements to result in all agreements being signed prior to planning permission being achieved

Commercial experience with delivering infrastructure projects in development is desirable

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Excellent negotiation skills and understanding of complex commercial strategies for energy agreements

Adept at sharing lessons learnt across a wide range of business functions is critical

