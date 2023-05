Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed to FID around 50GW of net renewable capacity.

bp is building a global offshore wind team and we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Continental Europe region in the Netherlands / Germany / Denmark / Poland to deliver new seabed awards through tenders and M&A and develop projects post seabed award.

The role is focusing on leading on all commercial inputs and outputs for the greenfield tenders, M&A activity and projects in development, delivering robust economic cases while driving competitive tender participation and commercial agreements during project development post seabed award. Integration is one of the strategic themes for bp in general and offshore wind in particular and the role will be helping identify, evaluate and deliver integration opportunities with other bp businesses (e.g. T&S, Hydrogen, mobility and others) and across different offshore wind markets.

Join our Team and advance your career as a



Commercial Development Manager, offshore wind



Office based role in Copenhagen but we are seeking for professionals from UK, Poland, Denmark and Germany



This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

In this role You will:

Manage commercial workstream for the bids and M&A processes, including economic evaluation, offtake options analysis, power market analysis, bid scenarios, competitor analysis and financing options to produce robust economic cases, bid packages and bid strategy

Identify and develop potential integration opportunities of offshore wind with other businesses and incorporate them in the economic analysis and offtake strategy as appropriate, developing agreements with other bp businesses

Provide commercial and structuring support to partnering and M&A screening and negotiations

Ensure all commercial requirements of tender participation are identified and met, liaison with government and potential academic and contract research partners

Lead on all commercial matters within bp governance requirements, identifying risks and developing mitigation plans

Manage contracts and agreements related to bidding activity, including with government, project partners, suppliers and landowners as necessary

During development lead commercial 3rd party project development agreements (leases, grid connection, land, offtake) and provide commercial support to 3rd party partnerships (innovation partners, NGOs, R&D platforms)

What You will need to be successful: