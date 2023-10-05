Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed to FID around 50GW of net renewable capacity.
bp is building a global offshore wind team and we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Continental Europe region in the Netherlands / Denmark to deliver new seabed awards through tenders and M&A and develop projects post seabed award.
Join our Gas&Low Carbon Energy Team and advance your career as a
Commercial Development Manager, Offshore Wind
The role is focusing on leading on all commercial inputs and outputs for the greenfield tenders, M&A activity and projects in development, delivering robust economic cases while driving competitive tender participation and commercial agreements during project development post seabed award. Integration is one of the strategic themes for bp in general and offshore wind in particular and the role will be helping identify, evaluate and deliver integration opportunities with other bp businesses (e.g. T&S, Hydrogen, mobility and others) and across different offshore wind markets.
In this role You will:
What You will need to be successful:
What we offer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.