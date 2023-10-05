Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Job Description:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp's strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed to FID around 50GW of net renewable capacity.

bp is building a global offshore wind team and we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Continental Europe region in the Netherlands / Denmark to deliver new seabed awards through tenders and M&A and develop projects post seabed award.

Join our Gas&Low Carbon Energy Team and advance your career as a

Commercial Development Manager, Offshore Wind

The role is focusing on leading on all commercial inputs and outputs for the greenfield tenders, M&A activity and projects in development, delivering robust economic cases while driving competitive tender participation and commercial agreements during project development post seabed award. Integration is one of the strategic themes for bp in general and offshore wind in particular and the role will be helping identify, evaluate and deliver integration opportunities with other bp businesses (e.g. T&S, Hydrogen, mobility and others) and across different offshore wind markets.

In this role You will:

Handle commercial workstream for the bids and M&A processes, including economic evaluation, offtake options analysis, power market analysis, bid scenarios, competitor analysis and financing options to produce robust economic cases, bid packages and bid strategy.

Identify and develop potential integration opportunities of offshore wind with other businesses and incorporate them in the economic analysis and offtake strategy as appropriate, developing agreements with other bp businesses

Provide commercial and structuring support to partnering and M&A screening and negotiations

Ensure all commercial requirements of tender participation are identified and met, liaison with government and potential academic and contract research partners

Lead on all commercial matters within bp governance requirements, identifying risks and developing mitigation plans.

Manage contracts and agreements related to bidding activity, including with government, project partners, suppliers and landowners as necessary

During development lead commercial 3rd party project development agreements (leases, grid connection, land, offtake) and provide commercial support to 3rd party partnerships (innovation partners, NGOs, R&D platforms)

What You will need to be successful:

10+ years of commercial experience in business development, project management and project development/commercial operations, power markets analysis and origination roles in renewable energy or power/infrastructure industry

Fluent in English and at least one of Danish/Dutch

Ability to grasp sophisticated commercial, technical, policy information to produce concise strategic and commercial insights

Commercial competence and attention to detail, ability to take initiative and challenge inputs from other workstreams to produce robust economic cases and bid strategy

Experience in participating in competitive tenders

Confidence engaging internal and external customers

Comfortable being part of and manage sub-sets of integrated multi-disciplinary team, working alongside other experts to meet project objectives

Adaptability to work in a face paced environment

What we offer:

bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



