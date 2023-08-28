Commercial Energy Intern - Analytics (Chicago)

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Job Description:

The summer internship program within bp's Trading & Shipping organization provides an exceptional introduction to a dynamic global business! During the 12-week internship, our interns work on individual and group projects with direct impact to our bottom line. Each intern is placed on a team and encouraged to be an integral part of their success. bp emphasizes intern growth and development through numerous learning and networking opportunities throughout the summer. Our interns learn from some of the most hardworking professionals within Analytics, Marketing & Origination, Operations and Trading. As an intern, you will be part of a dynamic and fast-paced environment that is supportive of learning and building new skills.



Interns will receive support from both their managers and mentors during the program. As employees in a company with global operations, our interns interact with a variety of people, understand a global business, and add distinctive value to our group through project work.



Successful intern candidates will have the opportunity to be assessed for a full-time spot in our rotational Development Program in Chicago, Houston or Calgary.



More Information About The Trading & Shipping Team

Analytics

The Analytics team will help you build a solid understanding of global energy markets in our oil, natural gas, power, natural gas liquids, liquified natural gas and currencies businesses. Experience will be gained through tangible contributions to bp’s performance while expanding valuable knowledge. The work is fast paced and technically demanding. Analysts use math, logic, coding, data analysis and interpersonal skills to translate everything from geo-political events to local supply/demand distortions into a market view that can be monetized through trading positions.



Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

Pursuing Bachelors degree



Preferred Requirements

Open to all majors

Graduating in December 2024 through May 2025



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.