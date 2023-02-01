Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Commercial Energy Intern - Analytics, M&O, Trading (Calgary)

Commercial Energy Intern - Analytics, M&amp;O, Trading (Calgary)

Commercial Energy Intern - Analytics, M&O, Trading (Calgary)

  • Location Canada - Alberta - Calgary
  • Travel required
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 140526BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

The summer internship program within BP's Trading & Shipping organization provides an exceptional introduction to a dynamic global business! During the 13-week internship, our interns work on individual and group projects with direct impact to our bottom line. Each intern is placed on a team and encouraged to be an integral part of their success. BP emphasizes intern growth and development through numerous learning and networking opportunities throughout the summer. Our interns learn from some of the most hardworking professionals within Analytics, Marketing & Origination, Operations and Trading. As an intern, you will be part of a dynamic and fast-paced environment that is supportive of learning and building new skills.

Interns will receive support from both their managers and mentors during the program. As employees in a company with global operations, our interns interact with a variety of people, understand a global business, and add distinctive value to our group through project work.

Successful intern candidates will have the opportunity to be assessed for a full-time spot in our rotational Development Program in Chicago, Houston or Calgary.

