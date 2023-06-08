Commercial Exposure Manager

Job summary

Responsible for delivering advanced analysis, research and reporting to provide deep business understanding and control, strategically utilizing networks, mitigating high-impact trading risks and driving regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Job Summary:

This position will be primarily focused on managing physical & financial trading exposure for our US distillates trading team (GDIST), a dynamic & fast-growing trading bench operating within a global trading book model. The role of Distillates Exposure Manager is to support the Commercial Commodity Manager in managing the bench’s day-to-day operations and leading the regional exposure and deal entry analyst teams through new activity, including our bio growth agenda.

Job Description:

About the Role

The Distillates Exposure Manager Americas is a leadership position performing a wide range of general management tasks, overseeing trading exposure and leading continuous improvement initiatives to support the CCM and Regional Book Leaders in delivering the business strategy.

The Exposure Manager will primarily focus on understanding the inner details of how our trading books operate, interacting directly with key support functions for day-to-day bench support, and responding to requests and requirements from the wider Global Distillates team.

The Distillates Exposure Manager will be tasked with delivering continuous improvements to business processes and supporting our growth agendas, such as bio-distillates trading. This role will be central in driving the US Distillates bench participation in strategic Innovation & Engineering (I&E) initiatives, trade finance and working capital activities, etc. They will also support the New Activity Integration process for new business.

This position represents an exciting opportunity for a candidate with validated functional expertise to gain exposure to the front office teams and develop a greater understanding of the trading business and commercial strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Ensure day-to-day operations of the Distillates bench are running efficiently.

Oversee the on-bench Exposure Analysts and Deal Entry Analysts, including their daily processes.

Lead automatization & improve efficiencies for the bench operating flow, including coordinating with other regions & benches for aligning common goals and digital solutions.

Support the bench via working capital structure execution, cost optimization, etc.

Assist with long-term bench strategic initiatives, such as Global Feedstocks (GFEEDS), taking ownership of relevant projects and demonstrating leadership skills.

As needed to support the CCM, represent the Distillates bench in operating meetings & forums, interfacing between the bench & functions and helping drive problem solving solutions.

As needed to support the Exposure Analysts, perform daily exposure activities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required – along with a strong business /analytical approach.

Experience in a commodity trading business, with good understanding related to exposure management and key trading principles.

Commercially minded with problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities.

Ability to work under pressure and demonstrate quick thinking in a fast-paced trading environment.

Self-starter and desire to take on growing responsibilities and multiple priorities.

Strong communication skills. Excellent interpersonal skills and a comfort level in working effectively with people at all levels throughout areas of the organization

Strong IT skills and experience with large, corporate projects. Track record of process improvement.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



