Commercial Finance Analyst

Job summary

Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition, bp is looking to significantly grow its Hydrogen and Renewables businesses (Solar and Wind). To help deliver this we are looking for a Hydrogen and Renewables Commercial Analyst to join the bp Operator Commercial team working on the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia.



The successful candidate will report into the Senior Commercial Manager and play pivotal role in delivering the commercial work program on this globally significant renewable energy project.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

You will be focused on the Australian Renewable Energy Hub project and be responsible for a broad range of business activities including, but not limited to supporting the Operator Commercial team in:

• delivering on contractual performance obligations defined under Joint Venture agreements.

• the development of annual project budgets, reporting on performance against those budgets including the forecasting of future spend.

• project economic analysis to enable decision making within the project

• governance processes including development and maintenance of management presentations.

• document management to ensure key project documents are stored and shared safely and securely.



ABOUT YOU:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree required.

• Experience with budgeting, financial reporting and forecasting.

• Strong analytical skills, ability to understand data quickly and draw out key messages and insights while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

• Ability to manage multiple and conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery.

• Proven problem-solving skills.

• Proficiency in MS Excel and MS PowerPoint.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

