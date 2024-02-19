Site traffic information and cookies

Commercial Finance Analyst SA & SADC

  Location South Africa - Johannesburg
  Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  Job category Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069844
  Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group


Job Description:

Accountable and Responsible for commercial finance performance management of the SA & SADC business, ensuring accurate information is provided to all relevant parties, and embedding a performance management culture with Business Partner.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

