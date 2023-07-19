Commercial Funding Advisor

Job summary

bp has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced and motivated structured finance/project finance lead to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division.

Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

Recent activities include:

Leading the funding for one of the world’s largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs based in Western Australia

Working with our strategic offshore wind partner in the US, Equinor, to finance the delivery of 4.4GW of clean electricity across four East Coast sites

Working with our partner EnBW to finance the delivery of 5.9GW of clean electricity from offshore wind sites in the Irish Sea and North Sea

Supported LSbp’s $1.8bn credit and trade finance facility to help fuel its new global solar power growth strategy of developing 25GW by 2025

Delivered the €4bn external financing of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the subsequent $0.5bn re-financing of bp’s share of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline to bring Azerbaijan gas to European markets

This role will allow you to be part of bp’s ambitious strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company.

It will provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate your ability to develop and manage innovative funding solutions that support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will enable you to have the chance to work on transactions in different geographies suiting your skills and ambition.

Key Accountabilities

Working closely with the bp’s businesses i.e low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operation and production, convenience and mobility and trading & shipping to support their growth and manage financial risks and exposures of their investments

Regular collaboration with colleagues from other functions across the organization such as tax and legal to manage the corporate structure and funding requirements across bp’s diverse portfolio of joint ventures

Supporting complex/material financing transactions and negotiations

Playing an active role in building relationships with external financial institutions, including key international banks and multilaterals

providing financial structuring and advisory support to M&A transactions

developing and implementing processes that will support the team’s ways of working

We are seeking individuals with:

Strong financial acumen and relationship management skills

Bachelor’s degree with experience working in a corporate or financial services environment (preferred)

A good understanding of corporate finance theory, domestic/international trade and project financing sources and structures, economic evaluation methodologies, risk and risk management tools and/or data analytics

Have knowledge of various underlying contractual frameworks and the impact of commercial contracts on the bankability of projects

Good knowledge of energy business/industry, its commercial drivers and operating environment

Excellent interpersonal communication, negotiation skills that can successfully applied to build trust and handle conflicts

Excellent project management skills with attention to detail

Self-starter, able to work in a flexible manner both independently and as part of a global team

An ability to negotiate and influence without authority and bring clarity to ambiguous situations and guide away forward

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



