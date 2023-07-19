Commercial Funding Advisor

Grade G
bp has a fantastic opportunity for an experienced and motivated structured finance/project finance lead to join our Commercial Funding team within the Treasury division.
Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.
This role will allow you to be part of bp’s ambitious strategy of ‘performing while transforming’ to a net zero company.
It will provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate your ability to develop and manage innovative funding solutions that support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will enable you to have the chance to work on transactions in different geographies suiting your skills and ambition.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
