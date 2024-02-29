Commercial Funding Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp has a fantastic opportunity for individuals with experience in corporate and/or structured finance to be part of an integrated energy company whose strategy is to support the global transition to a low carbon economy.

Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

Recent activities include:

Leading the project financing for one of the world’s largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs based in Western Australia

Leading the project financing of the world’s first clean gas fired power plant and carbon dioxide transportation and storage system to decarbonize the UK’s largest industrial cluster

Working with our partner EnBW to deploy project finance for the delivery of 5.9GW of clean electricity from offshore wind sites in the Irish Sea and North Sea.

Supported LSbp’s $1.8bn credit and trade finance facility to help fuel its new global solar power growth strategy of developing 25GW by 2025

Delivered the €4bn external financing of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the subsequent $0.5bn re-financing of bp’s share of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline to bring Azerbaijan gas to European markets

This role will provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate your ability to develop and manage innovative funding solutions that support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will enable you to have the chance to work on transactions in different geographies suiting your skills and ambition.

Key Accountabilities

Working closely with bp’s businesses i.e ., low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operations and production, convenience and mobility (including EVs and biofuels) and trading & shipping to support their growth and manage financial risks and exposures of their investments

regular collaboration with colleagues from other functions across the organization such as tax and legal to manage the corporate structure and funding requirements across bp’s diverse portfolio of joint ventures

Identifying the optimal financing structure available to projects, including the sources of funding, taking into considerations of local regulatory requirements.

Collaboration with other functions and businesses to ensure that projects that are being developed are bankable based on the identified debt structure (including non to limited recourse project financing).

Provide financing assumptions to business development teams to support the overall project economics assessment.

Drive complex/material financing transactions (including project finance) negotiations, due diligence and documentation to eventual financial close.

playing an active role in building relationships with external financial institutions, including key international and regional banks and multilaterals to gain market intelligence to support bp’s businesses.

providing financial structuring, advisory and integration planning support to M&A transactions.

developing and implementing processes that will support the team’s ways of working

Key Requirements

strong financial acumen and relationship management skills

bachelor’s degree with experience working in a corporate finance or financial services environment (preferred)

a good understanding of corporate finance theory, domestic/international trade and project financing sources and structures, economic evaluation methodologies, risk and risk management tools and/or data analytics

Project finance experience (strongly preferred), with sound knowledge ofthe impact of commercial contracts and corporate structures on the bankability of projects, good understanding of project finance modeling and export credit agency (ECA) relating financing requirements.

good knowledge of energy business/industry, its commercial drivers and operating environment

excellent interpersonal communication, negotiation skills that can successfully be applied to build trust and handle conflicts

excellent project management skills with attention to detail

self-starter, able to work in a flexible manner both independently and as part of a global team

an ability to negotiate and influence without authority and bring clarity to ambiguous situations

Mandarin proficiency is preferred.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



