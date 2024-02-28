Commercial Funding Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

bp has a fantastic opportunity for individuals with experience in corporate and/or structured finance and in being part of an integrated energy company whose strategy is to support the global transition to a low carbon economy.

Commercial Funding is a globally diverse team of over 20 corporate finance professionals acting as trusted financial advisors to bp businesses providing financial market insight and effective expertise in structuring complex financing transactions. The team is split across London, Singapore and Houston.

Recent activities include:

Leading the funding for one of the world’s largest renewables and green hydrogen energy hubs based in Western Australia.

Working with our strategic offshore wind partner in the US, Equinor, to finance the delivery of 4.4GW of clean electricity across four East Coast sites.

Working with our partner EnBW to finance the delivery of 5.9GW of clean electricity from offshore wind sites in the Irish Sea and North Sea.

Supported LSbp’s $1.8bn credit and trade finance facility to help fuel its new global solar power growth strategy of developing 25GW by 2025.

Delivered the €4bn external financing of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the subsequent $0.5bn re-financing of bp’s share of the Trans Anatolian Pipeline to bring Azerbaijan gas to European markets.

This role will provide you with the opportunity to demonstrate your ability to develop and manage innovative funding solutions that support ground-breaking energy initiatives. Our global model will enable you to have the chance to work on transactions in different geographies suiting your skills and ambition.

Key Accountabilities:

Working closely with the bp’s businesses i.e low carbon energy, hydrocarbon operation and production, convenience and mobility and trading & shipping to support their growth and manage financial risks and exposures of their investments.

Regular collaboration with colleagues from other functions across the organization such as tax and legal to manage the corporate structure and funding requirements across bp’s diverse portfolio of joint ventures.

Supporting complex/material financing transactions and negotiations.

Playing an active role in building relationships with external financial institutions, including key international banks and multilaterals.

Providing financial structuring and advisory support to M&A transactions.

Developing and implementing processes that will support the team’s ways of working.

We are seeking individuals with:

Strong financial acumen and relationship management skills.

Bachelor’s degree with experience working in a corporate finance or financial services environment (preferred).

A good understanding of corporate finance theory, domestic/international trade and project financing sources and structures, economic evaluation methodologies, risk and risk management tools and/or data analytics.

Have knowledge of the impact of commercial contracts on the bankability of projects.

Good knowledge of energy business/industry, its commercial drivers and operating environment.

Excellent interpersonal communication, negotiation skills that can successfully be applied to build trust and handle conflicts.

Excellent project management skills with attention to detail.

Self-starter, able to work in a flexible manner both independently and as part of a global team.

An ability to negotiate and influence without authority and bring clarity to ambiguous situations.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

